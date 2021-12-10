ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFBT Friday Digest: Millennium Tower tilts again; Prominent Bay Area investor dies

By Ted Andersen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeanwhile, Apple is facing a class action lawsuit over an alleged defect in its Apple Watch. ©...

SFBT Tuesday Digest: Tech firms rake in the dough; S.F. restaurant plans big expansion

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an appeal Monday by a Bay Area developer fined millions for a landfill he deposited into Suisun Bay. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
SFBT Monday Digest: Startup fires hundreds over Zoom; EV stock falls

Meanwhile, winemakers in the southern Livermore Valley want to expand their industry with a new sewer system. The San Francisco Business Times is now accepting entries for our annual Real Estate Deals of the Year Awards. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on...
SFBT Thursday Digest: A's eye Tropicana site; London investor's big CRE buy

Good morning, Bay Area. The first national case of the omicron variant was discovered Wednesday in a San Franciscan who recently returned from South Africa, and President Biden now plans to tighten up testing timelines for travelers entering the country and extend a mask mandate on airplanes and other public transportation. Around the bay, here's a look at what's happening in business news.
Isdaner & Co. making first acquisition in over a decade amid surge of local accounting firm deals

This is the fourth local accounting firm deal announces in the first two weeks of December. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
Where Centene could turn for Neidorff's replacement as CEO

Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) would appear to have strong internal and external candidates to replace Chairman and CEO Michael Neidorff, who said Tuesday he's retiring from that role next year. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes...
Villanova University plans $200M in capital projects, 'shooting big' as it eyes next fundraising campaign

In an interview with the Business Journal, President Rev. Peter Donohue discusses his vision for the next wave of capital projects planned for the Main Line university. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
3 Stocks to Buy on Morgan Stanley’s Prediction that the Metaverse Will be Worth $8 Trillion

The metaverse is gaining steam with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changing its name and companies investing in building the new digital frontier. Moreover, metaverse or virtual reality is being used in several industries, especially in real estate. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) expects the metaverse to be an $8 trillion addressable market soon. Hence, investing in fundamentally sound metaverse stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) could be profitable.The metaverse refers to a centralized virtual world parallel to the physical world of reality. Either in virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), or on a screen, the metaverse is predicted to provide an overlap of the physical and digital realities, which has been gaining massive interest lately. Facebook has recently rebranded to Meta, changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc. (FB). “We believe the Metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
COVID: Apple Reinstates Mask Mandate, Limits Capacity At All U.S. Stores Amid Rising Cases, Omicron Variant

CUPERTINO (CBS SF) – Apple has reportedly reinstated indoor mask requirements and capacity restrictions at all U.S. stores amid concerns about rising COVID-19 cases before the holidays and spread of the new omicron variant. According to Bloomberg News, the Cupertino-based company is now again requiring masks for Apple Store shoppers and employees regardless of vaccination status, “to support the well-being of customers and employees.” Mask requirements were reportedly dropped at about half of U.S. locations. “Amid rising cases in many communities, we now require that all customers join our team members in wearing masks while visiting our stores,” the company said in...
Galera shares double after firm announces 'corrected' study results for its lead drug candidate

A Malvern biopharmaceutical company's stock price doubled Tuesday after it announced "corrected" results from late-stage testing of its lead new drug candidate avasopasem. Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) said the new results show avasopasem achieved "statistical significance" with the study's primary endpoint. That endpoint was reducing incidents of severe oral mucositis — resulting from radiation therapy — in patients being treated for locally advanced head and neck cancer.
Gilbert-based Footprint to go public through $1.6 billion SPAC merger

Footprint International, a Gilbert-based materials sciences company, said on Tuesday that it would list its shares on the Nasdaq after a combination with Gores Holdings VIII Inc. Earlier this year, Footprint inked a deal for the naming rights on the Phoenix Suns' downtown arena.
Mexican investment firm Banorte Securities expands Houston HQ, moves Woodlands office

Just over a year after relocating its U.S. headquarters to Houston, Banorte Securities International is expanding its local footprint. The investment firm entered into a lease for 12,228 square feet at 5057 Westheimer Road in the Galleria Financial Center, an office tower in the Galleria mall complex. That's an addition of 2,165 square feet, which the company said will allow it to hire 10 new employees.
Fidelity closes its New England offices over Covid-19 risks

Fidelity Investments has paused voluntary return-to-office programs its New England locations because of the increasing spread of Covid-19 in the region. In addition to the company’s Boston headquarters, the decision affects pilot return-to-office initiatives at sites in Smithfield, Rhode Island, and Merrimack, New Hampshire, spokesman Michael Aalto said. The move was first reported by Reuters.
Merger will create KC area’s newest IP law firm

Two Kansas City-area law firms specializing in intellectual property will combine at the new year, creating an operation with 13 attorneys and with business worldwide. Want to keep reading? Register now to unlock free articles and business insights.
At Innovations Campus, Cerner leaves questions on future buildout, office value

With 11 phases remaining to be completed on its massive proposed campus in south Kansas City, Cerner offered little in the way of specifics during a presentation Thursday. The company provided a five-year update on the heavily incentivized development to the Tax Increment Financing Commission of Kansas City.
