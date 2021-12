LEGO's Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) Star Wars sets are among the most exciting in the entire LEGO lineup, and the collection recently expanded in a big way with the 75313 AT-AT. This long-awaited Star Wars set includes a whopping 6,785 pieces, making it second only to the 75192 UCS Millennium Falcon with its 7541 pieces. The set sold out at the LEGO Shop at launch very quickly despite its $799.99 price tag, but it has just been restocked. You can grab a set right here while it lasts. When it sells out again, you can head on over to eBay if you simply must have it for the holidays.

SHOPPING ・ 7 DAYS AGO