Story of Milo Mather continues to inspire

This article first appeared in the November/December 2021 issue of Pro Builder. Conceived by the Utah chapter of the National Association of Home Builders’ Professional Women in Building Council, The House That She Built brand aims to show women and girls that there is a place for them in the housing industry. Originating with a 3,200-square-foot home in Saratoga Springs, Utah, which the group built using skilled tradeswomen and women-owned companies for all stages of the project, the house build also served as inspiration for a children’s book about the many, varied opportunities for women in construction. The book’s author, Mollie Elkman, of Group Two Advertising, in Philadelphia, which was also the marketing agency for the house build, talked with Pro Builder about her inspiration and goals for continuing this story.
