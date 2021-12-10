Story of Milo Mather continues to inspire

Millie Mather will be 101 on Dec. 11. She lives at home in Garfield north of Damascus and does crocheting for family and still loves to bake pies. She recently visited her son Rick and his family in Colorado for Thanksgiving. Her husband Earl passed away in 2013 and oldest son Jack in 2012. She has five living children – Bob (in Garfield), Bonnie (in Michigan), Rick (in Colorado), Tom (in Salem) and Terri (in Beloit). An extensive military family, she can proudly say she has had four children, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren serve in the Army, Air Force and Navy. She has 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She’s able to keep in touch by using Facebook and loves to text family members. She is pictured with her two youngest great-grandchildren, Cadence and.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO