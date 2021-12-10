ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downing Street says Boris Johnson has full confidence in his most-senior spin doctor after he was dragged into the Number 10 Christmas party row as Keir Starmer says Jack Doyle should consider quitting

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Number 10 has said Boris Johnson has full confidence in his most-senior spin doctor after he was dragged into the Downing Street Christmas party row.

The Prime Minister's Official Spokesman backed Jack Doyle, Mr Johnson's communications director, after it was claimed he delivered a speech at an alleged gathering in Number 10 on December 18.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Mr Doyle should consider his position.

Number 10 has said Boris Johnson has full confidence in his most-senior spin doctor after he was dragged into the Downing Street Christmas party row
The Prime Minister's Official Spokesman backed Jack Doyle, Mr Johnson's communications director, after it was claimed he delivered a speech at an alleged gathering in Number 10 on December 18

When asked if Mr Johnson has full confidence in Mr Doyle to continue in his role as Downing Street's communications chief, the PM's Official Spokesman said: 'Yes.'

Asked if Mr Doyle had offered his resignation, the spokesman said: 'Not that I'm aware of.'

The spokesman also said Mr Johnson retains full confidence in adviser Ed Oldfield after he appeared in leaked footage that prompted Allegra Stratton to resign.

Mr Doyle, then the PM's deputy director of communications, is said to have made a 'thank you' speech to up to 50 people who attended the bash on December 18 last year.

ITV News claimed that Mr Doyle also handed out paper certificates to members of the communications team as part of a 'joke awards ceremony'.

The former journalist has been overseeing the response to the Christmas party allegations, with Number 10 denying that it amounted to a 'party'.

But extraordinary leaked video footage of a mock press conference showed Downing Street staff giggling about a 'cheese and wine' gathering, sparking the resignation of spokeswoman Ms Stratton.

The controversial gathering is now the subject of an internal investigation by the Cabinet Office, along with another leaving do where Mr Johnson is said to have given a speech.

Sir Keir said Mr Doyle should consider stepping down. Speaking during a visit in Hadston, Northumberland, the Labour leader said: 'I think he's got to look very carefully at his position.

'If the information that's coming out at the moment about attending the party is accurate, then it seems to be pretty obvious that he's got to consider his position.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, pictured in Hadston, Northumberland today, has said Mr Doyle should consider his position

'Obviously, the facts are evolving. We're looking at more information, but we're now talking not about one party but a number of parties.

'And remember, and this is why it hits home so hard – this was a time when all of the rest of the public were playing by the rules.

'Many people didn't see loved ones over Christmas. Some people didn't see their loved ones ever again.

'And for them to learn that whilst they were going through that, there were parties going on in Downing Street is contentious and insulting to them.'

