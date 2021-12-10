Watch Kacey Musgraves Sing About Colors on ‘Sesame Street’

Kacey Musgraves proved to be able to bring a popular song in the latin community and mainstream it. The original song, sung by Mercedes Sosa, is both nostalgic and loved by an entire community, so when Musgraves added her cover to her newest album, “Starcrossed,” people were extremely skeptical about it. The song is about giving thanks to life and everything you are blessed with and appreciating the struggles you have gone through to get to where you are in your life. Musgraves is even more poetic because she has treated the song like a time machine, filtering the song through different decades by adding static, the crackling of a vinyl, and even the intertwining of another radio station in the second verse. This cover is just so different from covers that have been done before and needed to be shared.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO