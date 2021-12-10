ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Kacey Musgraves Sing About Colors on ‘Sesame Street’

By Chris Parton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry star Kacey Musgraves had a big-time hit with “Rainbow” back in 2019, sending out a heartfelt pick-me-up to those feeling the greyscale blues. But on this season of Sesame Street, her colorful streak gets brighter than ever. Appearing on the 52nd season of the beloved children’s...

