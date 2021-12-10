MPD issues search for missing woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department need your help locating a 27-year-old woman who has been missing since Thanksgiving.

Police say Ashley McDonald was last seen in the 3200 block of Knight Trail Circle in Hickory Hill on Nov. 25.

Police believe that McDonald was headed to Batesville, MS to meet an unknown male.

McDonald is possibly driving a 2013-2014 black Ford Fusion with drive-out tags.

If you see Ashley McDonald, please contact Memphis Police at 901-545-COPS or Missing Persons at 901-636-4450.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.