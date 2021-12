Bobby Lashley ran the gauntlet on last night's Raw, defeating Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens in the same night to be added to the WWE Championship match at Day 1. After laying out Big E, Rollins, and Owens the previous week, Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville told Lashley last night that he would only be added to the Day 1 title match if he could defeat all three of them in singles matches throughout the show. Lashley started off by defeating Owens, who tapped out to avoid injury when Lashley was going for the Hurt Lock.

WWE ・ 4 HOURS AGO