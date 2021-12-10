ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Octillion reaches 1,500 battery packs per day milestone

just-auto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctillion Energy says it has shipped more than 1,500 battery packs per day and expects to hit 2,000 this month. The company is a global supplier of high-density lithium-ion battery packs for passenger cars, trucks, buses and energy-storage systems. Averaged during the course of a year, Octillion expects to...

www.just-auto.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

GM plans to invest millions at Orion for new battery pack line

General Motors Co. plans to invest $160 million at its Orion Assembly plant for construction of a new battery pack assembly line, The Detroit News has learned, suggesting to experts the facility could be the next plant transitioned to build the automaker's new electric vehicles. The Detroit automaker filed a...
DETROIT, MI
insideevs.com

EV Battery Cell & Pack Prices Dropping At Surprising Rate

Battery prices have plummeted over the years, and it seems they may keep falling at an impressive rate, though there may be spikes. While an uptick in the demand for something, in addition to its scarcity or its difficulty to find and/or produce typically leads to a rise in prices, that's not the case with EV batteries, at least over the longer term.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Toyota will send its hybrids to the breaker’s yard

MELBOURNE, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Toyota Motor (7203.T) will make another major strategic shift in the coming months. The $250 billion Japanese carmaker in December dramatically increased its electric-vehicle ambitions. But the company run by Akio Toyoda is still devoting as much investment to hybrid vehicles. That is about to change.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
just-auto.com

Toyota plans large EV spend

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) has launched 16 battery electric vehicles and announced investments totalling JPY8trn in carbon reducing and carbon neutral vehicles and technology between now and 2030. The 16 new battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) shown today at an event in Japan are among 30 new BEVs TMC plans to launch...
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Solid state batteries, Chinese export effort, US November sales – the week

Solid-state battery cells promise major improvements to EV powertrain battery performance. How far off are they? How far away are mass-market solid-state EV batteries? Battery technology is emerging as a key differentiator among electric vehicle projects. With most of the EV powertrain beyond the battery pack achieving efficiency figures in excess of 95%, improvements in battery tech offer the greatest potential for range and performance gains. Incremental improvements have been made by adjusting the chemical makeup of a cell’s electrodes or electrolytes, or by optimising the sizing, layout and structure of cells within a battery pack. However, none of these modest improvements compares to the giant performance leap promised by solid-state batteries. Solid-state cells generally use the same lithium-ion-based chemical reaction to store and discharge energy as conventional cells. The difference lies in the electrolyte used to separate the anode and cathode and facilitate the movement of lithium ions. Conventional cells use a liquid-based electrolyte – commonly a lithium salt suspended in an organic solvent – while solid-state cells swap that out for a wafer-thin solid electrolyte, usually made from either ceramic, polymer or glass. Removing the liquid electrolyte brings many potential benefits. Solid-state cells are lighter and more compact than their liquid-based counterparts, meaning pack weight can be reduced, or energy capacity increased. They should be more resistant to lithium dendrite formation, which will improve power discharge performance and raise potential charging speeds, along with extending the service life of the battery pack. In addition, once mass-manufacturing is achieved, they should be easier and quicker to make than conventional Li-ion cells thanks to the removal of solvents and having fewer production steps. There are even more pronounced benefits offered by solid-state cells in the field of battery safety. Fires caused by defective or damaged lithium-ion cells have been widely publicised, including the current problems faced by the Chevrolet Bolt and its LG-sourced batteries. In many cases, these fires occur because internal failure or external damage has caused the volatile lithium electrolyte to become exposed to the outside air, causing it to ignite and setting off a chain reaction that can destroy the whole battery pack. Solid electrolytes sidestep these problems entirely and are highly resistant to fire and explosion – even in the event they are punctured or impacted. While they offer many theoretical benefits, no company has yet demonstrated the ability to mass manufacture solid-state cells for light vehicles, with most still at the bench-test stage. There are still a number of issues left to solve including designing the solid electrolyte and electrodes in such a way that they interface evenly across their entire surface, because any warping can create gaps that limit cell efficiency. In addition, material stability has been shown to be a problem with the electrolyte’s brittleness leading to microscopic fractures that limit cell performance.
RETAIL
The Independent

Japan's Toyota promises more electric models, investment

Japanese automaker Toyota is beefing up its electric vehicle lineup, offering 30 new fully electric models by 2030, its president, Akio Toyoda, said Tuesday.Toyota Motor Corp. plans to sell 3.5 million electric vehicles globally in 2030, he said, up from its earlier plan to sell 2 million zero emission hydrogen and battery electric vehicles a year worldwide by 2030. Toyota now sells about 10 million vehicles globally a year. Toyoda promised a full lineup of electric models called the “bz series,” short for “beyond zero,” coming in the years ahead, including sport-utility vehicles of all sizes, pickup trucks and...
ECONOMY
SlashGear

Gogoro smart city meters give old battery packs a second life

Gogoro has revealed a new use for it swappable batteries, but this time the portable power packs aren’t on the move – or, for that matter, slotting into anything with wheels. Instead, the company has co-developed a new smart parking meter which can be powered by the battery packs, allowing them to be installed in off-grid locations but still stay … Continue reading
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Ion Battery#Octillion Energy#Octillion Power Systems#Brazilian#Fnm#F Brica Nacional
theintelligencer.com

Power up with this 24-pack of AA batteries for $6

While we live in the 21st century with Lightning cables and wireless charging, there's still plenty sitting around the house that runs on good ol' batteries. As sporadically as we need a pack of AAs ready to replace drained batteries these days, it's hard to remember to buy them for having on hand. Today, however, you can scoop up two dozen AAs on Amazon for just $6.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Battery-Packed Wind Farm Ships

It's commonplace for tankers to transport oil, gas and coal around the world so Japan-based startup PowerX is imagining the near-future when these vessels could be instead transporting clean power stored in batteries. The brand's Power ARK vessels are intended to carry renewable energy that is sourced from wind turbines that are located very far off of the coast. This would help to capture the energy of very strong wind currents that are found further off-shore than where existing wind farms are situated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
just-auto.com

Nio opens 700th battery swap station in China

Nio has opened its 700th battery swap station in China. The milestone station was installed, ahead of schedule, in Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province. In three minutes, the second generation battery swap station enables the vehicle to automatically park in the station and switch for a fully-charged unit. The service forms part of Nio Power, a range of battery management services that simplify electric car usage. Alongside swap stations and chargers, users have the option to flex between different battery capacities thanks to its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme.
ECONOMY
Macworld

Save nearly 25% on Apple’s MagSafe charger and battery pack

If you have an iPhone 12 or 13 or a new pair of AirPods, the easiest way to charge them is with MagSafe. And today the most popular accessories are on sale: Amazon is selling the MagSafe charger for $30 (23 percent off) and the MagSafe Battery Pack for $75 (24 percent off). Both prices are the lowest we’ve tracked.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
MacRumors Forums

Deals: MagSafe Battery Pack on Sale for $74.99 ($24 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. This sale has been applied automatically, so you won't need a discount code. The best price we've...
ELECTRONICS
kamcity.com

Amazon Fresh Reaches Store Milestone

Amazon has opened two more of its ‘just walk out’ grocery stores, taking the total to ten only nine months after the format made its debut in the UK. The latest Amazon Fresh sites are located in Angel and Richmond, joining stores in Ealing, Wembley Park, Camden, White City, Canary Wharf, Dalston, East Sheen and Holborn.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
bigblueunbiased.com

Stimulus Payouts are Available in Every Single State, and You Can Get them this Year: Guide to the $300 to $2,000 in Cash that each US State Has

Local governments have moved forward in recent weeks to assist their inhabitants financially as some families strive to recover from the financial devastation caused by the Covid outbreak. As 2021 concludes, some states in the United States are issuing a fourth stimulus check, while others have different alternatives. The chances...
POLITICS
Popculture

Elon Musk Warns 'Civilization Is Going to Crumble' Because of Huge Declining Trend

During a recent interview at a Wall Street Journal event, Elon Musk shared some interesting theories about the future. According to CNBC, Musk told the audience that civilization will "crumble" if the birth rate continues to decline. Musk is the father of six children. He shares five sons with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and one son with his former partner, Grimes.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy