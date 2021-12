If you are considering buying a drone as a holiday gift, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants you and your loved ones to understand how to fly it safely. The FAA is launching its 12 Days of Drones campaign to educate the public about the rules, regulations, and best practices of operating a drone. This December, the agency will share important drone-safety information and resources that will help future pilots stay up to date with the latest rules.

