The UK has come to an agreement with Norway and the European Union over how to divide up fish stocks in the North Sea next year.While fishing groups have welcomed the accord, catch-sector bosses say it does nothing to resolve issues around access to cod-rich Norwegian waters after bilateral talks in the spring between London and Oslo to agree reciprocal rights this year collapsed.Ministers say they “remain optimistic” a deal with Norway and the Faroe Islands for 2022 can be struck before January 1.All this agreement does is set quotas, so in terms of actual fishing opportunities, it doesn’t get...

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO