Gift of The Day: A Small Stack of Art Magazines

Christmas season, here already. Wow. Such a joyful but very busy time of the year. I hope you are getting all your Christmas shopping done. Speaking of Christmas shopping, our Victoria Art League is full of unique, one of a kind, creations that would make perfect gifts for Christmas and we will be open until Dec, 18. We have items like wreaths, centerpieces and decorations for the season or all types of creative gift items from jewelry, pottery, fabric, mosaics, wood, photography, paintings, drawings among others. We have extended the days we are open during the Christmas holidays to from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday. Come visit our historic building and gallery at 905 S. Bridge St. enjoy a little shopping in a quiet, laid back atmosphere. You really do need to come and check us out.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO