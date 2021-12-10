Saltillo chief revamping the police department

Daniel McKinney Saltillo police chief THOMAS WELLS | BUY at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

SALTILLO • Six months after being named Saltillo Police Chief, Daniel McKinney continues to reshape the 20-member department.

Tuesday night, Saltillo aldermen approved both a new deputy chief and its first-ever narcotics agent.

Former assistant chief Jeff Brown resigned in mid-November and took a job with the Tupelo Police Department. That slot will now be filled Bill Roberts, who was named Deputy Chief with a new salary of $46,500 per year. Roberts, who previously served as a captain in the department, was tapped as interim chief following the sudden resignation of Chief Grant Bailey in May. He served as the city's top cop for about a month.

McKinney said there is no difference in the duties or job description between assistant chief and deputy chief.

"Assistant chief is more of an outdated terminology," McKinney said. "Most police and fire departments are now going with 'deputy chief.'"

Earlier this year, the city joined the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit. As part of the agreement with the multi-jurisdictional unit, Saltillo was required to supply an officer. The city agreed to move one of its current full-time officers to become a narcotics investigator with NMNU at a salary of $38,000.

In return, any NMNU agent will be able to both work drug cases inside the city limits and make arrests.

An added benefit of joining the group is when cases go to trial. Previously, a Saltillo officer would have to spend a day or more in court testifying instead of out patrolling the city streets. Now, NMNU will handle not only the investigation and arrests, but also the court proceedings and any follow-ups.

The city also officially designated two police vehicles as unmarked cars to receive nongovernmental tags.

"That was an accounting thing," McKinney said. "The state auditor's office likes to know how many vehicles cities have for administration."

The two new vehicles were purchased recently to be used by department administration. The city added stripes and lights to the previous unmarked administrative cars to convert them into patrol vehicles.