Auburn's Jarquez Hunter named Freshman All-SEC

Former Neshoba Central standout Jarquez Hunter was named to the Freshmen All-SEC Team.

Hunter saw significant playing time as a true freshman for Auburn this year, finishing the regular season with 576 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 84 attempts for the Tigers. He also had 12 receptions for 61 yards and a score.

As a senior at Neshoba Central, Hunter was named Mr. Football and MVP in MHSAA Class 5A and was also a Mississippi-Alabama All-Star selection. He signed with Auburn this past February.