"Hawkeye" has, thus far, kept Marvel's hot streak alive when it comes to its Disney+ shows. These big-budget series taking place within the confines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have changed the game and offered new characters — as well as old ones — a chance to shine like never before. Case in point, Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton at the center of the story, with Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld, serving as the exciting newbie. But she's not the only one, as a couple of other newbies have stolen some spotlight. Just behind Alaqua Cox as Maya, AKA Echo, is Fra Fee as Kazi, her right-hand man and one of the heads of the Tracksuit Mafia.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO