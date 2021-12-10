ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Electric Chevy Silverado production to start in early 2023, GM says

By Kalea Hall, The Detroit News
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors Co. will begin building the electric Chevrolet Silverado in early 2023 at Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, GM Executive Vice President Doug Parks said during a...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

Ford Announced It Has a Game-Changing New Truck Coming

Ford unveiled its all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, for the first time last spring (and gave us a ride in the prototype). That vehicle will hit the market next year and is proving more popular than Ford anticipated. But Ford is already working on its successor and a range of other electric trucks.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Gained New Engine Options

What an exciting time for the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500. Since the refreshed Chevy Silverado made its debut, it keeps gaining more surprises. Now some of the engine options are being swapped around for the Trail Boss trims. The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Trail Boss has new engine options. Currently,...
CARS
Autoblog

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 product manager hints at pricing

A lot of math and a few economic indicators are being thrown at the coming 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 of late. The reason for the Texas Instruments parties is a clue that Corvette's product marketing manager Harlan Charles gave about the super-coupe's price. While doing an interview with Steve Garrett on the "Corvette Today Podcast," Charles said, "The pricing will be announced soon ... but we are telling people, basically, if you're used to the previous-generation Stingray-to-Z06 base-to-base [price], roughly, [the Z06 price] shouldn't be something that you wouldn't expect."
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Parks
Reuters

GM will launch Chevy Silverado E, GMC Sierra E in 2023 - exec

(Reuters) - General Motors Co will begin building the new Chevrolet Silverado E electric pickup in early 2023, Executive Vice President Doug Parks said at an investor conference on Thursday. The electric Silverado will be followed by the GMC Sierra E and ‘multiple’ electric vehicles in 2023, Parks said....
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Lingenfelter eLcamino EV Restomod Ditches V8 For GM eCrate Power

The Chevy El Camino is one of the coolest pickups ever made and among the most popular classic cars and project cars today. But not all El Camino fans like the smell of burned gasoline; some would like a zero-emission El Camino. That’s exactly what Lingenfelter Performance Engineering has built...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon Production Down In December

Production of the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size pickups will be put on pause for three weeks this month. The automaker confirmed this week that the GM Wentzville Assembly plant in Missouri will be offline from December 6th through to the end of the month. According to Chevrolet Trucks & Full-size SUV Communications Director Megan Soule, the shutdown is due to renovation work that is being carried out at the assembly plant and is not tied to the semiconductor chip shortage that forced GM to idle the plant earlier this year.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Electric Chevy Silverado#General Motors Co#Chevrolet#Ultium#Gmc#Evs
Autoblog

2022 Chevy Silverado gets revised engine lineup

The 2022 Chevy Silverado lineup isn't fully finalized, with GM Authority reporting the automaker is swapping some engine options around on Trail Boss trims. At the moment, the Custom Trail Boss trim comes standard with the 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that was upgraded to offer 310 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, a massive increase of 92 lb-ft over the 2021 version of the engine. The single optional engine is the 6.2-liter EcoTec V8 with 420 hp and 460 lb-ft. GMA says Chevrolet will add the 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six diesel and its 277 hp and 460 lb-ft as an option. Based on the engine price differential on the LT trim, checking the diesel box could add about $2,400 to the MSRP of the Custom Trail Boss.
CARS
SlashGear

2022 Ford Mach-E gets price hike, plus Silverado EV production details leak

Electric vehicles are extremely hot right now, with automotive manufacturers worldwide moving away from combustion engines towards electricity. Much of the push behind the surge in electric vehicle popularity comes from the US government and other governments worldwide issuing mandates forcing automakers to transition to electric vehicles. A new report surfaced that says the price for the 2022 Mach-E electric vehicle will be increasing compared to the current version.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Next Pickup Truck Will Be 'Unmatched,' GM CEO Says

By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Gets Power Door Locks And Windows On All Trim Levels

The fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 introduces several changes and updates over the pre-refresh 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited and 2021 model year. Among these changes is the inclusion of power door locks and power windows as standard equipment for all trim levels of the Light Duty pickup, including the base-model Work Truck (WT).
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 And Trail Boss Towing Capacities Compared

The refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 introduces a long list of changes and updates over the preceding 2021 model year and pre-refresh 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited. Among these changes is a revised exterior design, an overhauled cabin space, new technology, and the introduction of the 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the ZR2 as it compares to the Trail Boss model in terms of towing capacities.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Tahoe, Suburban Get Automatic Stop/Start System Back

General Motors has begun producing the 2022 Chevy Tahoe and 2022 Chevy Suburban with Automatic Stop/Start after it removed the feature in October due to the semiconductor chip shortage. GM removed the Automatic Stop/Start feature from the 2022 model year Chevy Tahoe and Suburban in order to cut back on...
CARS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

GM Acquires 25% Stake in Electric Boating Company

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. General Motors is investing tens of billions of dollars to...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy