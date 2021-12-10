Electric Chevy Silverado production to start in early 2023, GM says

The 2022 Chevy Silverado lineup isn't fully finalized, with GM Authority reporting the automaker is swapping some engine options around on Trail Boss trims. At the moment, the Custom Trail Boss trim comes standard with the 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that was upgraded to offer 310 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, a massive increase of 92 lb-ft over the 2021 version of the engine. The single optional engine is the 6.2-liter EcoTec V8 with 420 hp and 460 lb-ft. GMA says Chevrolet will add the 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six diesel and its 277 hp and 460 lb-ft as an option. Based on the engine price differential on the LT trim, checking the diesel box could add about $2,400 to the MSRP of the Custom Trail Boss.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO