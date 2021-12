Do you have a daughter that is interested in learning to play softball or would like to brush up on their skills? The Vermilion High School softball team is hosting a softball clinic. We are offering a session for Kindergarten through 4th grade from 10:00 AM-11:30 AM and a session for 5th grade through 8th grade from 12:00 PM-1:30 PM on January 23rd, January 30th, and February 6th. Please complete the attached registration form and return no later than January 16th. Softball Clinic Registration Form (1)

VERMILION, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO