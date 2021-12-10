ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What is a nocturnal tornado? Weather experts say it’s twice as deadly

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nctx8_0dJfzMPj00

(NEXSTAR) – A large swath of the midwestern and eastern United States is expected to be at risk for storms beginning on Friday evening, with more severe weather such as hail and damaging winds likely for certain regions. But the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had also warned on Thursday of possible “nocturnal tornadoes,” a weather phenomena known to be particularly dangerous.

Nocturnal tornadoes, as the name suggests, are tornadoes that occur overnight. Generally, tornadoes that occur during these hours are less common or less severe than their evening or daytime counterparts — but they’re twice as likely to kill, the NOAA has found.

Wintry storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow across country

In a report released earlier this year by NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, researchers explored the difficulty in forecasting such storms, and subsequently communicating the necessary warnings to the affected populations.

“Nocturnal tornadoes are difficult to forecast, difficult to see (and therefore confirm), and difficult to respond to because much of the population is asleep when they occur,” reads the report.

Forecasters have more trouble anticipating the storms and identifying them in real-time, they said, as these tornadoes tend to form rapidly amid “quasi-linear convective systems” — i.e., a family or line of storms moving together.

There’s also one region of the U.S. that seems to experience more nocturnal tornadoes than any other — the Southeast — where the tornadoes “tend to have higher wind shear values produces,” among other dangerous characteristics.

“The Southeast also has unique socioeconomic characteristics, including a higher mobile home population and a higher proportion of people living below the poverty line,” stated the report.

“These mobile homes are more susceptible to damage from weaker tornadoes, making them particularly dangerous during a tornadic event.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H3WxQ_0dJfzMPj00
(National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Storm Prediction Center)

The report, compiled by researchers with the NOAA, the University of Oklahoma, and the National Weather Center, among others, had also determined that the public was less confident they would see any warnings that were issued at night, and particularly between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m.

“We also show that individual characteristics like age and the number of weather information sources someone accesses impact confidence in one’s ability to receive warnings during this time frame,” the report reads.

La Niña isn’t going away. Here’s how long NOAA says it could last

Friday evening’s storms, meanwhile, are expected to affect the eastern U.S. (among other regions), including parts of thee Southeast.

“A few strong tornadoes, damaging gusts, and large hail are all expected beginning this evening across Arkansas and Missouri, with the greatest tornado threat close to the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers,” the Storm Prediction Center wrote Friday morning. “The damaging wind and tornado threat will persist overnight while spreading eastward into the Tennessee Valley and northeastward across the Ohio Valley overnight.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

A tornado expert explains why last week’s twisters were so devastating

Meteorologists were shocked by the tornadoes that devastated the Midwest and Southern US over the weekend. The twisters, which struck during the evening of December 10th, plowed across multiple states with incredible ferocity much later in the year than most tornadoes usually hit. Entire communities were devastated, and at least 90 people lost their lives. Residents across Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi, Illinois are still recovering and searching for missing loved ones.
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Tornadoes and climate change: What a warming world means for deadly twisters and the type of storms that spawn them

The deadly tornado outbreak that tore through communities from Arkansas to Illinois on the night of Dec. 10-11, 2021, was so unusual in its duration and strength, particularly for December, that a lot of people including the U.S. president are asking what role climate change might have played – and whether tornadoes will become more common in a warming world. Both questions are easier asked than answered, but research is offering new clues. I’m an atmospheric scientist who studies severe convective storms like tornadoes and the influences of climate change. Here’s what scientific research shows so far. Climate models can’t see tornadoes yet...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
kslnewsradio.com

Climate change boosting extreme weather like tornadoes, says U. expert

SALT LAKE CITY — At least 74 people are dead and 109 are unaccounted for after a rare December outbreak of tornadoes savaged eight states over the weekend. Dr. William Anderegg, associate professor at the School Of Biological Sciences at the University of Utah, joins KSL NewsRadio’s Dave & Debbie to talk about climate change and tornadoes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Nexstar#Midwestern#Noaa#Storm Prediction Center
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: More Mild Temps, Storms Possible Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures will once again be above average across Minnesota Tuesday, and we’re looking ahead at possible storms. Tuesday will be dry and mostly cloudy, with a high of 40 in the Twin Cities and similar highs across the state. (credit: CBS) The recent warmup has caused much of the weekend snowfall to melt, but Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says to watch out for icy conditions Tuesday due to refreezing overnight. Wednesday will start off with patchy drizzle and fog, and temperatures will start off mild before climbing into the low 50s by the evening. The evening hours will also bring a chance of...
MINNESOTA STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy