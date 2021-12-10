'Share the magic': Senior citizens take master painting classes

Attention Senior Citizens of the Arcanum School District! Since the school administration is not able to bring the traditional Senior Citizens Christmas Luncheon this year, they can’t possibly go another year without seeing your smiling faces! So this year, they are offering a Christmas Drive-Thru Edition of our Senior Citizens Christmas Luncheon! On Monday, Dec. 20, from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m., students of Arcanum-Butler Local Schools will be serving lunches in the school’s back parking lot! As you drive to pick up your lunch through our drive-thru lane, choir students will be singing Christmas carols, band members will be playing Christmas music, and student council students will be leaving you with a message of good tidings and great cheer! All we need from you is to contact AHS Secretary Kim Hollinger at 937-692-5174 Ext 1337 and RSVP with how many lunches you will need and what type of sandwich (turkey or ham) you will want. Please join them on Monday, Dec. 20, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. for the 8th Annual Senior Citizens Christmas Luncheon Drive-Thru Edition.

ARCANUM, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO