Visual Art

'Share the magic': Senior citizens take master painting classes

By Jon Fuller
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON, Wis. - A group of artists proves that it’s never too late to learn something new. They’re trying to recreate famous paintings at the Thompson Community Center on Lourdes. Recreating a masterpiece can be a daunting task. The artists also have the added challenge of getting...

wpcc.edu

Snowman Painting Class (64618)

In this class, you will learn important skills and techniques to create an original snowman painting, just in time for the winter season! You will gain experience on the use of different tools and color-mixing through the exploration of acrylics on a 16x20 canvas. All materials will be provided, but participants are able to bring any specific items if they wish. Beginner's welcome! This class is taught by Instructor Kiora Whittle.
MORGANTON, NC
themanchestermirror.com

Senior Citizen dinner a success! (photos)

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. After taking a year off due to shutdowns and other insurmountable issues, the annual Senior Citizens dinner was hosted by the kids at Riverside Intermediate School. Songs performed by the third- and fourth-grade choruses were followed by performances by the fifth- and sixth-grade bands.
MANCHESTER, MI
Sheridan Media

Master Class with Steven Lutvak

Ucross Foundation, along with Sheridan College, hosted a musical Master Class with award-winning composer Steven Lutvak on Friday, Dec. 3, at Sheridan College. Lutvek talked about his association with the Ucross Foundation. Lutvak is based in New York City, and he composed the music for A Gentleman’s Guide to Love...
SHERIDAN, WY
wtvy.com

Sisters host ‘Adopt a Grandparent’ campaign to help local senior citizens

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many people may think of children when wanting to help give someone a nice Christmas, but two sisters in Bonifay thought of local senior citizens instead. “People forget that we have people living in these homes that don’t have family come for Christmas, they don’t...
CHARITIES
PopMatters

Senior Citizen and Tim Walker Create Delightful Electropop on ‘What Was That’

Canadian producer and musician Bob Deveau may be best known for his drumming with acts such as the Olympic Symphonium, Grand Theft Bus, and Force Fields, but he’s also spent more than a decade as an electronic music producer under the name Senior Citizen. His first album featuring that alter ego, 2016’s The Hawk, was a long-gestating project that featured contributions from a number of vocalists and instrumentalists. The latest release under the Senior Citizen moniker, What Was That, features far fewer contributors but is no less satisfying or enjoyable.
MUSIC
Argus Press

Urbana senior paints "sensory playground" at local school

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Bundled up against the sharp November air, a handful of Centerville Elementary School students bounded across their brand-new playground. There weren’t any swings, slides or monkey bars in sight. In fact, their space was entirely two-dimensional. But the concrete beneath them was covered in vibrant, hand-painted designs — a giant rendering of the solar system, a dozen smiling animals in neat rows, a hopscotch course featuring basketball-sized ladybugs.
URBANA, MD
Beatrice Daily Sun

Beatrice senior citizen gift program back for 6th year

It’s an act of kindness, the least they could do, to the team at Beatrice Home Instead. During the holidays and the promise of family gathering, Lindsey Clabaugh and Kim Seggerman’s thoughts drift to the doors that go unknocked, the kitchens that go unsmelling of snowman sugar cookies and cranberry sauce.
BEATRICE, NE
The Oak Ridger

Senior citizens Holiday Reception set for Dec. 10

The Oak Ridge Senior Center will hold its Holiday Reception for area senior citizens on Friday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a news release. The celebration will be held in the Civic Center gymnasium at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike. Seniors are invited to attend for...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WMDT.com

Senior dinner brings announcement to do more for senior citizens in SBY

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury leaders hosted their 6th annual Senior Christmas Dinner and Gift Giveaway on Saturday, honoring senior citizens and giving back. Salisbury officials say senior citizens are the foundation of our community. “I’m sure all of our senior citizens have contributed so much to the community and...
SALISBURY, MD
Daily Advocate

Arcanum School District sponsors senior citizens luncheon

Attention Senior Citizens of the Arcanum School District! Since the school administration is not able to bring the traditional Senior Citizens Christmas Luncheon this year, they can’t possibly go another year without seeing your smiling faces! So this year, they are offering a Christmas Drive-Thru Edition of our Senior Citizens Christmas Luncheon! On Monday, Dec. 20, from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m., students of Arcanum-Butler Local Schools will be serving lunches in the school’s back parking lot! As you drive to pick up your lunch through our drive-thru lane, choir students will be singing Christmas carols, band members will be playing Christmas music, and student council students will be leaving you with a message of good tidings and great cheer! All we need from you is to contact AHS Secretary Kim Hollinger at 937-692-5174 Ext 1337 and RSVP with how many lunches you will need and what type of sandwich (turkey or ham) you will want. Please join them on Monday, Dec. 20, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. for the 8th Annual Senior Citizens Christmas Luncheon Drive-Thru Edition.
ARCANUM, OH
The Cullman Tribune

365 AMERICAN JOY-GIVERS for 2021: The Starry Starry Night Birthday Party

“Starry Starry Night” by Vincent van Gogh, one of the most joy-giving paintings in the history of art, is a major crowd-pleaser at MOMA (Museum of Modern Art, NYC). Hold on, mama, MOMA is our destination for “The Starry Starry Night Birthday Party.” Mr. van Gogh, pardon me, Meneer van Gogh is correct for this Dutchman working in the South of France, painted “Starry Starry Night” in June, 1889. I digress to mention Vincent van Gogh worked really, REALLY fast. On his more manic days, he would often paint one painting in the morning and then another that afternoon. Though he...
VISUAL ART
thecounty.me

Caribou hosting Secret Santa gift drive for local senior citizens

CARIBOU, Maine — Homebound seniors in Caribou will have more reasons to smile this Christmas thanks to Age Friendly Caribou’s second Senior Santa project. From now until Dec. 17, residents are invited to pick up one or more ornaments from Caribou Wellness & Recreation Center’s Christmas tree and purchase the suggested gifts listed on the backs of the ornaments.
CARIBOU, ME
theroundupnews.com

Pro: Taking winter classes

Winter and the holiday season are a great time to catch up with friends and family, but it is also helpful for students to catch up on schoolwork and academics. Taking winter classes are beneficial to those who want to get ahead. By taking classes in the winter, students can free up their fall or spring schedules. This means they may be able to graduate a semester or two early.
EDUCATION
thesalemnewsonline.com

Senior citizens encouraged to join strength-training program

Salem Senior Center now offers “Stay Strong, Stay Healthy,” an evidence-based strength-training program designed for older adults. The eight-week schedule includes classes that meet twice weekly for one hour in the center’s comfortable community room. Rachel Buenemann is a community engagement specialist with University Missouri Extension-Phelps County. She teaches the classes and continues to be inspired by how each participant sees improvements in their health and quality of life.
SALEM, MO
buckscountyherald.com

New Jersey Senior Citizen Art Show includes Hunterdon talent

The 2021 New Jersey Senior Citizen Art Show was held virtually Nov. 12, and included several artists and their works from the county’s virtual Art Show held in June, Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun C. Van Doren said. Each year, the county sends first-place winners from the art show to the...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
the-saleroom.com

Old Master Paintings

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 1. Lot 2. Jean Baptiste Charles Claudot (Badonviller 1733-1805 Nancy) A river landscape with...
HOBBIES

