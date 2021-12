It was a pain to get up this morning. That’s usually the case post-Thanksgiving weekend, after I consume an immoderate amount of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pie for the better of three days. This year, I had a particular fondness for creamy mac 'n' cheese. As a result, my face feels like it’s been stung by a hive and my jackets just don’t want to button all the way. Match that with the lack of hot water when I took a shower, and my day, as you can probably tell, didn’t start off well. Then, while being shoved on a crowded subway, I received the alert that I needed: The J.Crew Cyber Monday sale landed. I had something to look forward to! The day began to look bright.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO