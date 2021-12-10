ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man gets 10 years for actions during Portland protests

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xL2pl_0dJfvXRy00

A far-right extremist has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his violent actions during August 2020 protests against racial injustice in Oregon’s largest city.

Alan Swinney was convicted of unlawful use of a weapon, attempted assault, pointing a firearm at another, and second degree unlawful use of mace, among other charges, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Portland residents saw almost nightly protests after a white officer murdered George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis last year, with some rallies erupting in chaos and counterprotests.

“As evidenced by the defendant’s escalating violence, letters, social media statements and testimony, the defendant has no remorse for his actions, no desire to change and every intention of engaging in future acts of violence,” Deputy District Attorney Nathan Vasquez wrote in a sentencing memo.

Swinney, 51, was among dozens of far-right demonstrators Aug. 22, 2020, who fired paintball guns and sprayed mace at anti-fascist demonstrators during a violent brawl in downtown Portland.

Many in the crowd were carrying firearms, but authorities said at one point Swinney pulled a revolver and pointed it at the crowd of counterprotesters.

To support their sentencing recommendation, prosecutors included a handwritten letter Swinney tried to send to Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicting of killing Floyd, sparking months of nationwide protests.

In the letter, Swinney expressed sympathy for Chauvin after his conviction, telling him to keep his head up because he could win on appeal or be freed through other means.

“Another thing that may end up working in your favor is that this country is headed toward civil war,” Swinney wrote. “I see it ramping up. Civil war will get you out of jail. It’ll get me out too.”

Swinney is a member of the far-right group the Proud Boys.

He earlier admitted, as part of a civil settlement, to assaulting a woman during an August 2020 protest in Portland.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Pfizer confirms COVID pill’s results, potency versus omicron

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant. The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill’s promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block NY health worker vaccine mandate

A divided Supreme Court on Monday turned away a pair of religious-based requests to temporarily block New York state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The order was unsigned, though the court’s three most conservative justices indicated they would have ruled for the religious-based objectors. A group...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Hill

Fatal Amazon warehouse collapse spotlights safety concerns

The fatal collapse of an Amazon facility in Illinois after a tornado swept the heartland on Friday is putting a spotlight on concerns that critics have raised about worker safety at the e-commerce giant’s warehouses. Workers have painted a grim and hectic picture of the Edwardsville, Ill. facility on...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Hill

Wallace departure from Fox seen as loss for the network

Chris Wallace ’s surprise departure Sunday from Fox News has shaken up the Washington media landscape and prompted new questions about the direction of the network’s news programming as one of its most trusted journalists leaves for its fiercest competitor. Wallace has been a staple of the Beltway...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
NBC News

USA Gymnastics, hundreds of sex abuse survivors reach $380M deal in Nassar case

USA Gymnastics says it has reached a $380 million settlement with the sexual abuse survivors of former national team doctor and convicted sex offender Larry Nassar. The settlement is part of a bankruptcy reorganization plan confirmed by a U.S. bankruptcy court in Indiana a Monday, debtors' administrators for USA Gymnastics said in a statement. A survivors' committee approved the plan, they said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

474K+
Followers
121K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy