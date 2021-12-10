Serbs vote to weaken Bosnia, step up their secession drive

A large majority of voters in the Republic would back a united Ireland in a referendum, a new poll has shown.The Ipsos MRBI study for the Irish Times showed that 62% of voters would support Irish unity, with 16% opposed – 13% said they do not know, while 8% said they would not vote.Most voters said they would like to see a vote issue take place “in the next 10 years”, at 42%.That is compared with 16% who said they wanted the poll to be held more than a decade into the future, 15% who want one now and 13%...

ELECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO