Three popular downtown Binghamton restaurants are temporarily closed as allegations swirl about alleged incidents of sexual abuse. Rarely is there such public reaction to posts on social media but The Colonial, Dos Rios and Stone Fox all abruptly shut down following calls for a boycott posted on an online group page claiming numerous women had been victimized at the establishments that are regularly frequented by university students.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO