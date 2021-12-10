ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Rise After Inflation Nears 40-Year High

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks and oil prices gained after fresh inflation data piqued investors’ hopes that price rises may be nearing a peak. The S&P 500 advanced 0.7% Friday. The index retreated Thursday but was on track for its strongest week of gains since February. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3%,...

MarketWatch

A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

Of the dozens of central bank meetings crammed into this week, the Federal Reserve is seen stealing the show with a tapering start and possible early rate-hike hints. After the “worst inflation call in history” and its credibility shattered, Chair Jerome Powell will need to take the reins hard, says Allianz’s chief adviser Mohamed El-Erian. So we’ll see if a potentially sterner Fed knocks the S&P 500, which glided to a new high on Friday despite nosebleed consumer prices, off the Santa rally path.
MarketWatch

Dow industrials, S&P 500 book worst day in about 2 weeks as omicron jitters resurface ahead of key Fed decision

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday declined ahead of the start of the final gathering of the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2021 and as investors continued to wrestle with concerns about omicron, as the variant spread in parts of Europe, causing full and partial lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrials Average fell nearly 320 points, or 0.9%, to 35,651. The S&P 500 index also closed down 0.9% to reach 4,668, falling below 4,700. Both benchmarks registered their worst daily declines since Dec. 1, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 1.4% to reach 15,413. The Fed concludes...
stockxpo.com

Stock futures slip lower ahead of key inflation data, Fed meeting

U.S. stock index futures nudged lower during morning trading Tuesday after the major averages started the week in the red as Covid omicron fears hit sentiment. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 58 points after being positive earlier. S&P 500 futures declined 0.3% while and Nasdaq 100 futures were off 0.6%.
MarketWatch

Dow books first back-to-back losses in December ahead of Federal Reserve's crucial policy meeting

Stocks ended lower for a second straight session Tuesday, ahead of an important meeting of the Federal Reserve and a policy update due Wednesday afternoon. Further evidence of inflation rising helped to spark a fresh bout of selling on the day, after the U.S. government released data on wholesale prices that showed a rise that helped to affirm investors' concern over growing pricing pressures. The producer-price index rose 0.8% in November, above the 0.5% advance forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. And the yield curve, the differential between short-dated and longer-dated Treasurys were flattening, which usually signals that investors are betting on coming economic weakness or even a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 105 points, or 0.3%, to reach 35,546, the S&P 500 index finished down 0.7% to 4,634, while the Nasdaq Composite Index lead losses for the main benchmarks, ending off 1.1% at 15,237. However, the major stock indexes closed off their worst levels of the session. In corporate news, shares of Tesla Inc. were down 0.1%, after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold more shares.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 0.82% to $958.51 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.14% to 15,237.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $284.98 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after hotter-than-expected PPI jump

U.S. stocks opened lower Tuesday, under pressure after a hotter-than-expected reading for the November Producer Price Index as investors awaited the kickoff of a two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82 points, or 0.2%, to 35,569, while the S&P 500 was down 30 points, or 0.6%, at 4,639. The Nasdaq Composite slumped 164 points, or 1.1%, to 15,249. The PPI climbed 0.8% last month, the government said. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.5% advance. The increase in wholesale prices in the past 12 months rose to 9.6% from 8.8%, marking the biggest advance since a major change in the index in 2009.
