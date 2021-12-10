ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Cowherd on Lakers' loss to Grizzlies: LeBron has to be on the floor or nothing works I THE HERD

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angles Lakers are .500 again after losing to the Memphis Grizzles, and Colin...

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Grizzlies Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Memphis

The Philadelphia 76ers still face a need to trade NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. In other words, what else is knew?. It should come as no surprise that this will be one of the biggest storylines of the offseason that has carried well beyond the quarter-mark of the regular season. The 76ers will have to move the point guard at some point. In this deal, the Memphis Grizzlies could be one of the surprise teams interested.
Lebron James
Russell Westbrook
Colin Cowherd
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook For Ben Simmons But Need A Third Team To Complete The Deal

With the NBA's moratorium on players acquired during the offseason being lifted, teams are looking to move pieces around in their quest to put together the perfect squad. The Los Angeles Lakers made the most changes during the 2021 offseason, bringing in 11 new players. The idea was to bring in certified bucket-getters to increase their chances of winning the championship, but age has been a factor so far in their campaign. They are having a hard time on defense as younger players are blowing past them.
#The Los Angles Lakers#The Memphis Grizzles
firstsportz.com

“What is wrong with me”: LeBron James trolls himself after wearing goggles during Magic vs Lakers clash

Be it aggression or perhaps a light hearted incident, LeBron James seems to be at the heart of everything for the Lakers in the 2021-22 season. And during the Magic vs Lakers incident, King James once again decided to have some fun when he wore Wendell Carter Jr’s goggles during an on-going play. What next? LeBron decided to troll himself for having some fun on the court.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Notable Lakers’ Trade Rumor

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly shown some interest in making a move for a notable big man on the trade market. Los Angeles has somewhat disappointed on the floor this season. The Lakers are a modest 14-13 on the year, despite featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
NewsBreak
Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies
CBS Philly

Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks Emerge As Potential Destinations For Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons: Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two new teams are reportedly interested in trading for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons. On Monday, The Athletic reported that the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as potential destinations.  The Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers, and Cleveland Cavaliers were also mentioned in the report, but all of those teams have previously been named as possible landing spots for Simmons.  Sources: There’s renewed optimism around All-NBA star Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season. Details on Nets-Irving latest, Ben Simmons‘ market and more in Inside Pass at @TheAthletic:...
crossingbroad.com

Ben Simmons Rumor of the Day: Reported Knicks and Lakers Interest

With each passing day, we get closer to a Ben Simmons trade, God willing. Last week, Woj reported that trade talks were “gathering momentum” because shitty teams are imploding and deciding they can’t compete this year. The Blazers fired their GM and the Pacers are apparently ready to move on from some of their stars.
ClutchPoints

Can the Lakers trade for Ben Simmons or Jerami Grant?

Trade season is heating up, which means the Los Angeles Lakers — the only franchise, maybe outside the Miami Heat, that seemingly every player in the NBA would happily play for — are starting to be name-dropped into rumors, however unfeasible. The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb....
Reuters

LeBron James has triple-double to carry Lakers over Magic

LeBron James had 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Los Angeles Lakers to a 106-94 win against the visiting Orlando Magic on Sunday evening. James has 101 triple-doubles in his NBA career. Talen Horton-Tucker and Russell Westbrook scored 19 points each, and Carmelo Anthony scored 13...
