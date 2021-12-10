‘Halloween Kills’ on Digital Next Week, 4K Blu-ray Next Month

For as much as I love horror and the Halloween season, I am something of a softie at heart, so the Christmas season is the time of year when I really thrive. I love Christmas songs and holiday treats, and I will pretty much watch any and every movie that has some kind of a Yuletide angle to it (which probably explains why I watch a movie like Santa with Muscles annually, even though I know it’s downright terrible). That being said, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Michael Dougherty’s Krampus was a film that immediately captured my heart back when it was released in 2015, and it became one of my required viewings every December once it hit home media, ultimately becoming part of our traditional viewings to celebrate the holiday season. And I think that’s something most genre fans have done as well over the years, so I’m not sure that I have to do much to sell you on the film with this review (you can read my 2015 review HERE if you’re so inclined), so I’ll focus my efforts elsewhere.

