‘Halloween Kills’ on Digital Next Week, 4K Blu-ray Next Month

By Dan Bradley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Pictures Home Entertainment are gearing up to let Michael Myers into homes this holiday season. It starts with the Digital release of Halloween Kills on December 14th. Physical disc versions of Halloween Kills don’t arrive until January 11th, 2021 with 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD options available...

