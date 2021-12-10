ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

BREAKING: Nevada officially names Ken Wilson as next head coach

By MattHanifan_
mwcconnection.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter previously spending over two decades with the program (1989-2012) as a coach and athletic administrator, the Nevada Wolf Pack football team has officially hired Ken Wilson as their next head coach, the program officially announced Friday. Wilson will hold his introductory press conference for members of the media...

www.mwcconnection.com

Comments / 0

Related
mwcconnection.com

Nevada Football: Top takeaways from Ken Wilson’s introductory press conference

Those eight words were uttered by new Nevada head coach Ken Wilson at his introductory press conference Friday. Wilson’s hiring was made official earlier Friday morning, officially replacing Jay Norvell, who darted to in-conference foe Colorado State on a five-year, $9 million deal. Wilson is Nevada’s third straight head...
NFL
nevadasportsnet.com

Murray's Mailbag: What to make of Nevada hiring Ken Wilson as its football coach?

Mondays have become torture for me. Here is your Monday Mailbag. All 5,756 words of it. He was on my list of candidates. I said in last week's Monday Mailbag I would have hired Sac State coach Troy Taylor, who was great as Eastern Washington's OC in 2016, had a successful two-year tenure as Utah's OC from 2017-18 and has been dynamite as Sac State's head coach (18-7 overall, 15-1 in the Big Sky). He also was born in SoCal, played at Cal, was a high school coach in the Sacramento area and played in the NFL. I liked the head-coaching experience, the California recruiting roots and the success he's had at multiple spots, including as a head coach. So Taylor would have been my pick. But I also don't know if he would have taken the job or is waiting for Cal to open. I liked Matt Wells, who had success at a similar MW school (Utah State). I liked the upside of Donte Williams, who was USC's interim head coach this season and is an excellent recruiter. I would have been fine with any of those hires, in addition to Ken Wilson, who brings a lot of positives. But just so we're on the record, I would have hired Taylor. I said it last week and can't take that back. That would have been my pick, and I think it he was a "reasonable candidate" given Nevada's salary structure ($950,000 a year).
NEVADA STATE
nevadasportsnet.com

Ramey: Why hiring Ken Wilson makes a lot of sense for Nevada football

In the end, it had to be Ken Wilson. With the hindsight afforded us all at the Jay Norvell fin de siècle, no living person is more perfectly suited for the moment now facing Nevada football. The Norvell departure abruptly but necessarily forced Pack football to ask itself uncomfortable,...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
Nevada State
State
Oregon State
Local
Nevada College Sports
nevadasportsnet.com

Nevada football coach Ken Wilson gets a five-year, $4.75 million contract

Ken Wilson has signed a five-year, $4.75 million deal to be Nevada's new head football coach, according to the contract obtained Monday by Nevada Sports Net via a public records request. The deal, effective Dec. 10, 2021, is the largest for a Nevada football coach and the third largest in school history for any coach in Wolf Pack history. The deal includes a number of potential bonuses. Here is an overview of the contract.
NEVADA STATE
On3.com

4-star safety Zion Branch names top 3, committing Wednesday

Four-star Las Vegas Bishop Gorman safety Zion Branch is down to three schools, he tells On3. Ohio State, USC, and Oklahoma are the three schools that the 6-foot-3, 198-pound Branch will choose from this Wednesday on National Signing Day. Branch is the No. 50 prospect in the 2022 class according...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

OJ Simpson a ‘completely free man’; parole ends in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson is a free man. The 74-year-old former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, a day after a hearing before the Nevada Board of Parole, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith said Tuesday.
NEVADA STATE
mainstreet-nashville.com

Huskers land ASU transfer DB Tommi Hill; RB Ashton Hayes decommits

Nebraska has been looking for reinforcements to its secondary for months now and it found a key piece. Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill, a longtime target of the Huskers' originally from the 2021 recruiting class, gave his verbal pledge to NU on Monday evening. Hill (6-foot and 205 pounds) is...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dontay Moch
Person
Brian Johnson
Person
Jay Norvell
Person
Brian Polian
Person
Chris Ault
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Valuable College Football Team

After an odd year of empty stadiums, college football is back to its best, with fans able to return to cheer on their teams. While this is great for fans, it is also beneficial for the teams because ticket sales make up over a quarter of their revenue in a given year. The college football […]
NFL
mwcconnection.com

Colorado State enters AP Poll at No. 23

Colorado State has finally received national recognition for its 10-0 start to the season. The Rams broke through into the AP Top 25 poll this morning, entering the rankings at No. 23. Colorado State is coming off a 66-63 neutral site win against Mississippi State at the Basketball Hall of...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy