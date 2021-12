There are around 115,000 gas stations in the US and less than 6,000 electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging stations. That has to change—or does it?. Over 50 US electric companies have joined the National Electric Highway Coalition (NEHC) to build a nationwide EV charging grid. The Edison Electric Institute estimates there will be almost 22 million EVs on US roads by the end of the decade. To charge them, the country will need 100,000 EV fast charging ports. And that's the job of the NEHC: achieving this goal "using any approach they see fit."

