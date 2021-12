The Big 12 may never be harder to predict than it will be next season. I whiffed pretty badly in my expectations this year, Baylor put a lot more together on offense than seemed likely and Oklahoma State had a lot of young players emerge to have big seasons. It was also hard to anticipate Lincoln Riley bailing on his team for Hollywood and having an unclear level of focus down the home stretch while dropping two of the last three games.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO