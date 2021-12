Get ready for some more epic karate action! Netflix has released a new trailer for for the highly anticipated fourth season of Cobra Kai!. At the end of Season 3, we saw Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) team up to train their students to help take down Cobra Kai, which was taken over by John Kreese (Martin Kove). The big question is, can Daniel and Johnny actually get past their differences and work together!? While they have the same goal, they both have very different teaching styles, and it’s fun to see that dynamic.

