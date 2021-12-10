ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony's Gaming Division to Buy 'God of War' Maker Valkyrie Entertainment

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Sony Corp's wholly owned gaming division said on Friday it had agreed to buy "God of War" developer Valkyrie Entertainment for an undisclosed amount, as it seeks to add more...

