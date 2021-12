If one side focuses all its energy on governing and the other spends all its time politicking, who wins?. Score one for the marketers. The Republicans’ rather ingenious plan to work from the bottom up by taking over state legislatures and then using them to gerrymander away congressional Democrats seems to be working. This, along with making it harder for Democratic strongholds to vote — by removing voting machines in the cities to guarantee long lines, gutting voting rights laws and hampering anything that streamlines the process of casting a ballot — has built in a structural advantage that more than makes up for the party’s declining numbers.

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO