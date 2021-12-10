ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serbs vote to weaken Bosnia, step up their secession drive

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina — The Bosnian Serb parliament voted Friday to launch a series of steps that could weaken war-ravaged Bosnia's central authority. The ballot came as the Bosnian Serb leader stepped up his campaign to secede from the Balkan country, despite a threat of new U.S. and other...

