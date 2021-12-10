ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Copper miners, smelters inch closer to treatment charge deal

By Reuters
mining.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor copper miners and Chinese smelters have moved closer to agreement on treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) for 2022, two sources with knowledge of the talks said on Friday. TC/RCs are paid by miners to smelters to process copper concentrate into refined metal. The first settlement between a major...

albuquerqueexpress.com

District-Scale Manto-Style Copper Oxides with Primary Sulphide Mineralization Potential at the Los Chapitos Project in Peru

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF) (WKN:A116E1) ('Camino' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that discovery drilling at its Los Chapitos copper project (Los Chapitos), consisting of 5 exploration drillholes, intercepted anomalous copper mineralization over a strike extent of approximately 6.5 kilometres (Figure 1 and Table 1) with grades up to 1.05% Cu. The drillholes also contained consistent cobalt mineralization, and trace amounts of silver and gold. Drilling to date has only tested a portion of the copper mineralization along the more than 8 km Diva Trend. Parallel fault structures along Atajo and Lagunillas are also prospective for copper discoveries within the Los Chapitos claims. The drilling at Los Chapitos is targeting new copper mineralization in addition to the previously drilled Adriana Zone, as newly permitted areas become available for drilling. At the Adriana Zone, drilling results reported in January 2021 showed significant intercepts of copper mineralization, including 55.5 m of 0.72% copper (Cu), with 22.5 m @ 1.15% Cu (see news release dated January 19, 2021). The next priority drill target is the Lourdes copper oxidized outcrop with geological similarities to Adriana.
METAL MINING
yicaiglobal.com

China Nonferrous Metal to Invest USD554 Million in Indonesian Copper Smelter Plant

(Yicai Global) Dec. 13 -- China Nonferrous Metal Industry’s Foreign Engineering and Construction will spend USD554 million to develop a copper smelter project in Indonesia’s Lesser Sunda Islands, the leading Chinese nonferrous metal miner said today. The facility will be part of Indonesia’s second largest copper-gold mine Batu...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Iron ore price jumps as China vows to stabilize economy

The iron ore price rose on Monday as a pledge by the Chinese government to focus on economic stability next year bolstered demand outlook. China pledged to continue its prudent monetary policy and proactive fiscal policy, and to prioritize economic stability in 2022, according to the annual Central Economic Work Conference last week.
INDUSTRY
Barbara Lewis
mining.com

Iron ore price rally built on China hope, not fundamentals

The spot price of iron ore for delivery to north China has surged almost 25% in the past three weeks, bouncing off a 19-month low as the market takes an optimistic view on Chinese steel demand next year. The benchmark 62% grade , as assessed by commodity price reporting agency...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Iron ore price steady while high inventory dampens 2022 outlook

Iron ore prices steadied on Friday while a rising portside inventory in China, along with softened demand, signaled prices could weaken in 2022. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $108.03 a tonne during afternoon trading. Iron ore for May delivery...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Australia exploration at 7-year high on clean-energy metals push

The hunt for metals critical to the clean-energy transition has seen spending on minerals exploration in Australia surge by nearly a third in the September quarter to a seven-year high. Spending was A$877-million ($618-million) in the three months to September 30, up from A$666-million in the June quarter, according to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Copper#Peru#Chinese#Tc Rcs#Freeport Mcmoran
mining.com

Tsingshan starts producing EV battery raw material nickel matte in Indonesia

China’s Tsingshan Holding Group on Thursday said it had officially started producing nickel matte – an intermediate nickel product that can be further processed into chemicals for electric vehicle (EV) batteries – in Indonesia. The company sent nickel prices nosediving in March when it announced plans to...
ECONOMY
mining.com

Copper price rises while Commerzbank sees setback in 2022

The copper price rose on Wednesday, still buoyed by high Chinese imports. China’s copper imports in November were up for a third straight month, customs data showed, hitting their highest since March. March delivery contracts were exchanging hands for $4.38 a pound ($9,636 a tonne) by midday on the...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

European zinc smelter power woes spark scramble for metal

When Nyrstar said in October it was reducing output by up to 50% at its European smelters in the face of spiralling energy prices, London Metal Exchange (LME) zinc rocketed to a 14-year high of $3,944 per tonne. The rally proved short lived, zinc giving back just about all of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Ivanhoe Mines secures $300m in stream financing for Platreef

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN)(OTCQX: IVPAF) said on Wednesday it had secure $300 million in stream financing for its platinum group and gold Platreef mine in the South African province of Limpopo. The Canadian miner said its subsidiary, Ivanplats, closed a $200 million gold stream financing agreement with Orion Mine Finance...
ECONOMY
mining.com

Centamin confident of 500,000 oz/y output plan on Sukari growth

Centamin Plc said on Wednesday that a review of its Sukari mine in Egypt indicated the largest reserve growth in a decade. The London-listed miner said the increased reserve in excess of one million ounces at Sukari, its sole gold mine, underpins its plans to produce 500,000 ounces per annum of gold over the next 10 years. The company produced 452,320 ounces of gold in 2020.
METAL MINING
mining.com

Aguila Copper acquires copper-zinc-gold resources in Manitoba, stock surges

Aguila Copper (TSXV: AGL) stock surged Tuesday following the announcement it signed a deal with a private British Columbia company to secure rights to earn up to 90% of 28 mining claims and 1 mineral lease totaling 4,968 hectares covering the Sherridon mining district in central-western Manitoba. Sherridon is one...
METAL MINING
mining.com

Chilean top copper miners see output drop in October

Codelco, the world’s largest copper miner, saw output in October drop 9.9% year-on-year to 144,100 tonnes, Chilean state copper commission Cochilco said on Thursday. BHP’s Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine, saw production fall 15.2% year-on-year to 84,700 tonnes in the same month.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Capstone Mining, Mantos Copper to merge in all-stock deal

Capstone Mining (OTCPK:CSFFF) and Mantos Copper announce a merger to form a new company called Capstone Copper. Under the deal terms, each current Capstone Mining shareholder will receive one share of the new company per share owned of Capstone Mining; current Capstone owners will own 61% of the new company, while Mantos shareholders will own 39%.
BUSINESS
PBS NewsHour

WHO nations inch closer toward deal to combat pandemics

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization hailing a key step by its member states on Wednesday to launch work toward an international agreement to help prevent, prepare for and respond to future pandemics in the wake of COVID-19. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the consensus decision during a special session of the U.N. health agency’s members was a “cause for celebration.” It sets off work to establish an “intergovernmental negotiating body” to draft an agreement on pandemics that will take several years to be finalized, if concluded at all.
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

South Korean lawmakers inch closer to deal to delay crypto tax by one year

In what could be a big win for the local crypto industry, South Korean lawmakers are close to delaying taxation on digital assets for another year. Representatives from the Tax Subcommittee in the National Assembly, South Korea’s legislative body, reached a bipartisan agreement on Monday by approving an amendment that could postpone the crypto tax by one year. If the amendment passes in a parliamentary session next Tuesday, taxation will begin on January 1, 2023, not 2022 as previously planned.
ECONOMY

