Moderna Stock Dives As Sanofi-Rivaling Flu Shot Underwhelms In First Test

By ALLISON GATLIN
Investor's Business Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModerna stock tumbled Friday after its experimental flu vaccine proved on par with a competitor's shot in the first look at an ongoing study. The biotech giant is hoping to combine its flu shot with its vaccines blocking Covid and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The latter is a respiratory illness...

AFP

Preliminary results positive for Moderna mRNA flu vaccine

US biotech company Moderna on Friday announced promising data from an early-stage human trial of its mRNA flu shot, based on the same technology used in its successful Covid-19 vaccine. The experimental flu shot was found to be safe, and successfully evoked high levels of antibodies in 180 people at all dosage levels, in both younger and older adults. "Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, approximately three million people died each year due to respiratory infections, and many more are hospitalized or become ill as a result of these viruses," said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement hailing the result. Side effects were mild, and occurred more often in younger than older adults. The most common included pain and tenderness at the injection site, as well as headaches, muscle and joint aches, and tiredness.
Moderna Stock Slides 12% On Flu Vaccine Data

Investing.com — Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA ) shares fell 12% on Friday after the company reported data from its phase 1 study of its seasonal flu vaccine candidate, mRNA-1010. The data showed that the shot successfully boosted titers against all four strains in older and younger adults, even at...
Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Moderna Stock?

Investors worry Moderna’s best days may be behind it -- and vaccine sales may slip in a post-pandemic world. But experts predict the coronavirus will stick around -- and that means demand may continue. Outside of the coronavirus program, Moderna recently moved a potential blockbuster into a pivotal trial.
#Flu Shots#Flu Vaccines#Covid#Rsv#Fluzone#Flublok
Great News: An mRNA Flu Vaccine Just Delivered Positive Phase 1 Trial Results

US biotech company Moderna on Friday announced promising data from an early-stage human trial of its mRNA flu shot, based on the same technology used in its successful COVID-19 vaccine. The experimental flu shot was found to be safe, and successfully evoked high levels of antibodies in 180 people at...
Moderna data shows mRNA isn’t a quick fix for the flu vaccine

The first data from clinical trials of Moderna’s mRNA-based seasonal flu vaccine, released by the company Friday morning, were underwhelming — a finding that shows gene-based vaccines might not be a fix for all the problems with vaccine development. The overwhelming success of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, made...
Moderna reveals first study results for seasonal flu vaccine

Moderna's plans to develop a messenger RNA vaccine covering several common influenza strains took a step forward Friday, when the company announced results from a small, early-stage study testing its shot in 180 healthy adults. Data showed the vaccine spurred immune responses against four widely circulating flu strains, with no...
Moderna plunges as mRNA-based flu vaccine fails to ace existing shots

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc shares tumbled 11% after early data showed that the company’s mRNA-based flu vaccine might not be strong enough to give it an edge over already approved flu vaccines in the market, especially for older people. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based vaccine maker said in an investor...
WISH-TV

Moderna developing shot targeting omicron, but is it necessary?

Moderna’s CEO came out with a bold statement predicting existing vaccines will struggle against the omicron mutation. These remarks come at a time when virtually no evidence exists that current shots will not protect against omicron. The company is currently developing a vaccine designed specifically to target the mutation. But is Moderna moving too quickly or is this a sound measure of precaution given the unknown potential impact of omicron?
CNET

Moderna booster shot and omicron: CDC guidance, effectiveness, side effects and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly 7 million booster shots -- from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Jonhson -- were given last week in the US, a record high so far. The reason? In part, according to White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients, is that people want to protect themselves against the omicron variant. "The best thing you can do if you're concerned about omicron is to get boosted," he said during a White House briefing on Tuesday.
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Flu Shots and COVID-19

By Jason Howland – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone over 6 months get a flu shot every season with rare exceptions. Dr. Priya Sampathkumar, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist, says getting vaccinated for the flu is safe. Billions of doses have been given for more than 80 years to prevent flu, reduce symptoms and protect people who are at higher risk of complications.
discoverestevan.com

A Look at Flu Shot Numbers for the Season

COVID-19 immunization has dominated talk regarding vaccines, but nearly one quarter of Saskatchewan residents received their flu shot so far this flu season. The province announced that 295,165 flu shots were administered to residents through October and November. Saskatchewan lists its population as 1,179,906. "The flu vaccine is a safe,...
Investor's Business Daily

Brace For Boosters: Pfizer, BioNTech Say Third Shot Needed To Tackle Omicron

Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) said Wednesday a booster Covid shot is necessary to tackle the omicron variant — and the vaccine stocks jumped. The initial two-dose series led to a "significantly reduced" level of virus-targeting antibodies. But the two-dose series plus a booster shot six months later led to a 25-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies, the companies said in a news release.
washingtoninformer.com

Post Makes Unfounded Claims About Omicron ‘Symptoms’ and COVID-19 Vaccines

Scientists are still learning about the omicron variant’s ability to spread or cause severe illness and the effectiveness of the current COVID-19 vaccines in fighting it. But a Facebook post misleadingly claims to list seven “symptoms” of the new variant, then suggests they are caused by the vaccines. The list actually refers to complications of COVID-19. Two of the listed conditions are rare adverse events associated with the vaccines.
Investor's Business Daily

Vaccine Stocks: Omicron Partially Eludes Pfizer-BioNTech In New Study

Vaccine stocks were muted Tuesday after test results from researchers indicated the omicron variant might elude some of the protection provided by Pfizer's (PFE) Covid shot. In the test, omicron infection led to a 40-fold reduction in neutralizing antibodies, compared with the first iteration of the virus roughly two years ago. Researchers with the Africa Health Research Institute pitted the blood of people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNTX) shot against the variant.
