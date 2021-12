On the 8th of December, the USD/CAD was able to trade near a low of 1.26100, which essentially tested depths not seen since the 19th of November. After touching this low early in the second week of this month, the USD/CAD then displayed a rather strong upwards move and touched the 1.27230 mark early on the 10th of December. However, in the immediate aftermath of inflation data from the U.S which showed the rate touching 40-year highs, the USD/CAD turned volatile. A low of 1.26810 was seen and then a swift move higher to the 1.27420 ratio was demonstrated, and as Forex began to calm, the USD/CAD essentially ended Friday near 1.27170.

