Sometimes it pays to be forgetful. Most people only ever dream of winning the lottery once. One man in North Carolina, however, accidentally won twice on the same day. Scotty Thomas forgot that he had already bought a lottery ticket for the Lucky for Life drawing and accidentally purchased a second ticket with the same numbers, Fox 10 reports. When the numbers came up, he ended up winning the $25,000-a-year prize twice.

LOTTERY ・ 8 DAYS AGO