Cell Phones

Instagram joins the recap bandwagon with Playback and curated stories

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram has launched Playback, a feature that curates Stories from 2021. Users can edit and share their Playback Stories. Photo and video-sharing service Instagram is the latest to offer some sort of 2021 recap, with its new Playback feature curating your Stories for easy sharing. The new feature is...

www.imore.com

