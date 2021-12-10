Instagram joins the recap bandwagon with Playback and curated stories

The reviews for the first two episodes of Sex and the City's next chapter, And Just Like That..., are pouring in, with notes on the characters' relationships, where they are and where they've ended up, all relative to the original series. The fashion, too, is getting reviews — but it was even before the episodes were released, thanks to the internet, paparazzi, and the age of Instagram sharing (and oversharing). "Stepping out of a trailer on this series, it was like the Roman Colosseum. You step out of a trailer, there were paparazzi, they were posted immediately, and you immediately got a thumbs up, you live, or thumbs down, you die, and tigers are released," costume designer Molly Rogers told me when we chatted over the phone about the reboot and the expectations that came with dressing Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis as they reprised their roles as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, respectively.

