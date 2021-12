After hosting last week’s U.S. Grand Prix, Copper Mountain Resort will now serve as the host for the Winter Dew Tour, which will last from Dec. 15-19. After holding a successful event in 2020, the Winter Dew Tour is returning to Copper to host more than 80 freeskiers and snowboarders as they compete in halfpipe, slopestyle and streetstyle competitions. Much like the Grand Prix, the Dew Tour will be an Olympic-qualifying competition ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO