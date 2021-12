This album of 20th-century masterpieces for flute and guitar features works composed especially for this combination of instruments plus arrangements of works by Béla Bartók and Ravi Shankar. Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco’s Sonatine is considered to be one of the finest compositions for flute and guitar, contrasting joyfulness with poignant melodies. The warm sound of the alto flute is given expressive range in Tōru Takemitsu’s Toward the Sea, while Astor Piazzolla’s Histoire du Tango takes us on a journey from the form’s beginnings in the brothels of Buenos Aires to its acceptance as one of the most loved musical art forms of the 20th century.

