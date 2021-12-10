ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passenger volumes drop 20% at MAG airports due to latest travel restrictions

Cover picture for the articleManchester Airports Group (MAG) has called on the UK government to carry out an urgent review of its new travel restrictions, in light of the 10-20% reduction in passenger numbers since the introduction of Day 2 PCR tests. The Day 2 PCR tests were announced to the UK aviation...

