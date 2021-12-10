The Next Generation of Self-Service: How Modern Kiosks are Transforming QSR

The UK's first net zero carbon McDonald's has opened in Market Drayton, Shropshire, England, according to a BBC report. The building is made from recycled IT equipment and white goods like washing machines, insulation is made of British sheep's wool and coffee beans were used for the signs, according to the news outlet. The drive-thru lane was made with recycled tires and curb stones were made from recycled plastic bottles. It's the first UK outlet be certified by the UK Green Building Council as net zero construction.
Comments / 0