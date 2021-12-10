The Next Generation of Self-Service: How Modern Kiosks are Transforming QSR

As the world turns the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses are figuring out how they should position themselves in a hybrid world. For many of these businesses, taking on the digital transformation they deferred pre-pandemic could be the competitive advantage they need to get out in front of the competition. Beginning that transformation process with a hybrid cloud deployment is an excellent first step that ISVs, IT service providers and many other businesses should consider.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO