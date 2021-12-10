ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

SkyRocket Group

QSR Web
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Next Generation of Self-Service: How Modern Kiosks are Transforming QSR. In...

www.qsrweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
QSR Web

Odd Burger offers 90% financing for franchisees

Toronto-based vegan concept Odd Burger is offering loans of up to 90% for applicable franchisees. The loans are made through the Canada Small Business Financing Program, administered by CIBC, according to a press release. Loans through the government-guaranteed program of up to $350,000 may be used for store financing, renovations,...
LIFESTYLE
QSR Web

McDonald's launches franchise initiatives to increase historically underrepresented franchisees

McDonald's said Wednesday it will launch a franchisee recruitment initiative to increase the number of new franchisees from all backgrounds, including historically underrepresented groups, in domestic and international markets and help finance franchisees. The initiative is three-pronged, focusing on recruiting, financing and development, according to a statement from McDonald's President...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skyrocket#Food Drink#Skyrocket Group#Qsr
Cleveland.com

Average bonuses are skyrocketing as employers struggle to keep workers

Small business owners struggling to keep workers have more than tripled the average size of their bonuses, according to fresh data from payroll services provider Gusto. About 14% of all paychecks on the company’s platform in November included a bonus, up from 11% in 2020. The average size of that bonus was $1,674 in November — up from $552.06 in November 2020.
SMALL BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

Surprise stimulus payments of $6,300 will go out on Dec. 15; Check Out who qualifies?

Few people will notice a stimulus check of $3,600 simply a few days before Christmas. These inhabitants are created up of students in Atlanta. Student deficit has acquired $1.7 trillion in the United States, so the stimulus aid comes fast. The money assists enrolled scholars with educational, economic, childcare, mental health, meals, transport, healthcare, and accommodation expenses.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
CNN

'Diet' soda is disappearing from store shelves

New York (CNN Business) — As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. That's because some diet sodas are disappearing — or at least, that packaging is gone. Instead you'll find those beverages under their new branding: zero sugar.
FOOD & DRINKS
Business Insider

Companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target give some customers no-return refunds, but the practice is likely a temporary solution to a growing problem

Some retailers have found it can make more sense to let customers keep items after issuing refunds. The approach is an expensive way to solve a problem that ecommerce is making worse. Rising supply-chain costs are forcing companies to take "reverse logistics" more seriously. In traditional brick-and-mortar retail, if you...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy