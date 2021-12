There’s no shortage of entertainment these days aimed at those who measure their lives by the films in their past. I’ve been listening to Josh Olson and Joe Dante’s podcast “The Movies That Made Me” for years. (That’s the one where William Friedkin called “Exorcist II: The Heretic” the worst film ever made.) Then IMDB swooped in with their copycat podcast “Movies That Changed My Life.” And then Netflix spun off “The Movies That Made Us” from their previous series, “The Toys That Made Us.” Not to mention all the special features you can access on DVDs and Blu-Rays; for some reason, I always think of an appreciation of the actor Warren Oates, available on the Criterion Blu-Ray of Monte Hellman’s “Two-Lane Blacktop” (1971).

