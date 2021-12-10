ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games - Release Date Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet the characters and get a look at the voice cast of Yurukill: The Calumnation Games...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Very Soon

PlayStation Now is losing a critically-acclaimed game very soon. Sony has yet to announce the entire lineup of games PlayStation Now subscribers are getting for the month of December. We know the remaster of GTA 3 and some ol' Final Fantasy games are being added, but these were announced a while ago, and don't make up the whole lineup. This should change next week though, when the subscription service will also lose one of its highest-rated games. On December 6, PlayStation Now subscribers will lose access to Slay the Spire, a game not a part of the PlayStation Plus collection, which means the only way to continue to play it will be to buy it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Game for December Potentially Uncovered

December is a week away, yet PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have no clue what free PS Plus games they are getting for the final month of 2021. However, it looks like we may know one of the freebies ahead of the reveal, thanks to a few astute observations, all of which point to a brand new game releasing next month is one of the month's free games. And if the speculation is accurate, PlayStation Plus subscribers may be treated to one of this year's most promising-looking indie games. That said, for now, this is just speculation, but below you can check out the "evidence" behind it.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME

Watch the first cinematic trailer for ‘Star Wars Eclipse’

Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream have revealed the cinematic trailer for new game Star Wars Eclipse – check it out below. Following speculation, it’s been confirmed that the branching action-adventure game is currently in early development and will see players explore the world of The High Republic, which is set roughly 200 years before the well-known cinematic events of The Skywalker Saga.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

See Yurukill Gameplay and Characters Ahead of Its June Debut

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games has a worldwide release date. People will be able to see it outside Japan in June 2022. It’ll appear in North America first on June 7, 2022. Then on June 10, 2022, it will show up in Europe. Finally on June 17, 2022, Australia will get the game. This comes alongside a new trailer showing off Yurukill characters and gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
IGN

Sons of the Forest - Official Release Date Trailer

Watch things go from bad to worse in the third trailer for Sons of the Forest, the first-person survival/horror sequel to 2014's terrifying game The Forest. Sons of the Forest will be released on May 20, 2022, for PC.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Genshin Impact Gets New Trailer Introducing Arataki Itto

Following the recent release of version 2.3 of Genshin Impact, MiHoYo released a new trailer showcasing a new playable character. We get to take a look at Arataki Itto, the boss of the Arataki gang. He will be released in-game on December 14. You can check the trailer out below...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Sons of the Forest Gets a New Trailer and Release Date

There’s nothing better than a thrilling game that leaves you at the edge of your seat. The popular first-person survival horror game The Forest left many players breathless when it was released in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and PC. When the trailer for this game first came out in 2013, it attracted a lot of attention. Many were invested in the sheer amount of exploration the game offered. The Forest takes place in an open world that is heavily forested and remote. Players take on the role of Eric Leblanc, who is a survivor of a plane crash. This horror game sold well over five million copies, and a sequel was put into development. This sequel is called Sons of the Forest.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Warshmallows receives January 2022 release date, trailer

Following its initial announcement earlier this year, You Run, DigitalMania, and Bonus Stage Publishing have announced that Warshmallows, their online arena shooter, will be launching on Switch on January 6, 2022. In addition, Bonus Stage Publishing has unveiled a new trailer for the game. Check it out along with an updated overview below the break.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Forspoken Release Date Confirmed For May 2022 At The Game Awards; New Trailer Released

Forspoken, a new action RPG from Square Enix, will launch on May 24, 2022 for the Playstation 5 and PCs. The release date was announced with a new trailer at The Game Awards. The game stars a young woman named Frey Holland, who is transported from our world to a magical world called Athia, which is beset by some kind of dark magic that the characters refer to as "corruption." From the trailer, it appears that much of the story will focus on Frey's status as a fish-out-of-water, with Frey becoming a hero in this new land. "The people are afraid," a character, who appears to be a ruler of Athia, tells her. "They look to me and the council for hope that we cannot give them. But maybe you can."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - Fatesworn - Release Date Trailer

The Fatesworn, an upcoming expansion for Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, arrives on December 14, 2021 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The Fatesworn expansion features a brand new storyline, a new environment, various new quests and missions, new Chaos Realm dungeons all over Amalur, a new gameplay mechanic, new weapons and armor, new enemies, and more to the RPG. Journey to a brand-new region in Amalur, filled with snowy tundras, deep caverns, and treacherous enemies. Visit mountain villages and the ancient lakeside city of Crownhold and master the unstable power of Chaos with a new skill tree, weapons and armor. As the fabled Fatesworn, you will wage a last battle against the Niskaru and their Chaos brethren, as procedurally generated Chaos dungeons turn every region in Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning into a potential battlefield.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

ATTACK ON TITAN Final Season Trailer and Release Date

Part 2 of the final season of Attack on Titan will start streaming subtitled on January 9 on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu. In the epic continuation of the worldwide anime phenomenon, starting with episode 76, the lines between friends and enemies become even more blurred. The War for Paradis explodes in Shiganshina and as battle rages on and the true intentions of the masterminds behind the current state of the world become clear.
COMICS
mp1st.com

CrossfireX New Trailer Dropped, Release Date Revealed

Smilegate Entertainment has unveiled a brand-new trailer for CrossfireX, in addition to showing off the release date for Xbox platforms. The game will be coming on February 10, and you can check out the trailer in full below. Featuring two single-player campaign Operations being developed by Remedy Entertainment (Control, Alan...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

CrossfireX gets February release date and campaign gameplay trailer at The Game Awards

CrossfireX, the first-person shooter from Smilegate and Remedy Entertainment, launches for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on February 10th. The release date was announced in a new trailer that gave us a glimpse at CrossfireX's campaign. Remedy Entertainment led development on the game's campaign, while the first-person shooter's free-to-play multiplayer, which also launches on February 10th, was developed by South Korean developer Smilegate Entertainment.
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

EA's Skate 4: Release date, platforms, trailers and more

(Pocket-lint) - After what felt like a lifetime of rumours and false starts, EA finally confirmed that they are working on a brand new Skate title at the EA Play event in June 2020. This will be the first new game in the Skate franchise since Skate 3 in 2010.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Yun Jin Teased in Genshin Impact Characters Trailer

At The Game Awards 2021, a new Genshin Impact character trailer appeared. Most of the people who appeared in it are ones who are in the game already or appearing soon. However, a cameo appeared at the end. Yun Jin, a character expected to appear in the Genshin Impact 2.4 update, showed up in its final moments.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy