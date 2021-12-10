ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sharon Osbourne Posts ‘Nostalgic’ Throwback of Ozzy Performing with Kids

By Allison Hambrick
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrAqa_0dJfI9Yg00

Music icon Sharon Osbourne shared a cute photo of her rockstar husband Ozzy performing onstage with their children to her Twitter.

Simply captioned “nostalgic,” the picture shows the three Osbourne children, Jack, Kelly, and Aimee, onstage with their father. Jack appears to be plugging his ears while sitting on his father’s shoulders. Aimee and Kelly are clapping their hands in their Sunday best dresses while their father performs.

Unsurprisingly, Sharon frequently shares throwbacks of her famous family on her social media. For Thanksgiving, she posted a particularly humorous photo set. In the first, the family is laughing. However, in the second, one of the girls is crying, and the rest of the photo is accordingly chaotic. She captioned the photo “thankful for both versions.”

The mother of three is quick to poke fun at her famous family, but she also shares sentimental posts from time to time. In particular, she is quick to share in life’s milestones.

Sharon Osbourne’s Birthday Messages

For example, Sharon takes birthdays as the prime opportunity to post fun throwbacks of her whole family. On Nov. 8, she shared an adorable photo of a young Jack Osbourne with his father Ozzy. The “proud” mother referred to her son as her “rock.”

More recently, she posted a video tribute for her husband’s birthday. In the video, she discussed the “pain and sorrow” as well as the joy of their life together.

“Ozzy, can you believe we first met 52 years ago?” Sharon said. “You were just 21, a beautiful young man. You are truly the love of my life. We are one, always will be. Happy birthday, my husband.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXB2qyVD7R5/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=99c194ee-5f70-4e95-a9bb-b5536d0f6f55

Additionally, Sharon called Ozzy her “soul and life.” Though they worked hard both professionally and personally, they succeeded together.

“What a fantastic life we have lived so far,” she continued. “The best thing is there’s more to come. Every day is an adventure. Every day I love you more and respect you more. My soulmate, my life, and my friend. Here’s to our next adventure.”

Interestingly, the love story shared by Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne is being adapted into a feature film.

Osbourne Romance Becomes Subject of New Film

Produced by Polygram entertainment, the film is said to be a biopic covering the entire span of the Osbourne’s relationship. It will be written by Oscar nominee Lee Hall, and Sharon will be producing along with children Jack and Aimee.

“Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together,” said Sharon at the announcement of the film. “We’re thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen.”

As of yet, the film has not received a release window.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne Wishes Husband Ozzy a Happy Birthday With Heartwarming Video and Message

Happy birthday, Ozzy Osbourne! The rock music legend’s wife Sharon Osbourne took to her Instagram on Friday (December 3rd) to celebrate his 73rd trip around the sun. “Ozzy, can you believe we first met 52 years ago?” Sharon began her post. “You were just 21, a beautiful young man. You are truly the love of my life. We are one, always will be. Happy birthday my husband.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne’s Dog Might Be the Most Pampered Pup Out There

On Saturday (December 4th), former The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne took to Instagram to share a video that shows her dog may actually be the most pampered pup out there. “She’s 100% worth it,” Sharon Osbourne declared in the post. The video shows her pup getting her hair brushed and the stylist puts some adorable hair accessories in.
PETS
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne Is in the Holiday Spirit in True Ozzy Fashion

With Christmas less than a few weeks away, rock music legend Ozzy Osbourne is showing off his holiday spirit in true Ozzy fashion. “The Holiday Season is Here,” Ozzy Osbourne declared in his post, which features a snapshot of him wearing a Gremlins-themed ugly Christmas sweater while he’s rocking his signature “devil horns” gesture.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Jack Osbourne
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
The Oakland Press

Local Ozzy Osbourne tribute Crazy Babies in E! competition

Michael “Boyd” Quinton says the success of his band Crazy Babies — Ozzy Rebourne has been something of an “accident.”. “If you had told me 10 years ago I’m going to be Ozzy Osbourne one day, I’d have gone, ‘What?'” Quinton, who plays the part of the notorious heavy metal singer, says from his home in the Brownstown area. But what might seem like a shot in the dark has taken Quinton and Crazy Babies over the mountain, and possibly beyond.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures#Birthdays
audacy.com

Celebrate 73 years of darkness and rock with Audacy's Ozzy Osbourne Exclusive Stations

Whether you're a fan of British rocker Ozzy Osbourne's early days with Black Sabbath, his most recent collaborations with some of music's biggest stars, or everything he's accomplished in between -- Audacy has your playlists locked in as we celebrate 73 years of the "Prince of Darkness" walking among us mere mortals on December 3. Happy birthday, Ozzy!
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
heatworld

Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
CELEBRITIES
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Big Hallmark News

The Voice and Hallmark fans, prepare for your worlds to collide thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Hallmark’s annual TV movie lineup “Countdown to Christmas” kicked off right before Halloween, and now, only a few weeks before Christmas, there are still many festive titles to watch. Among the upcoming Hallmark movies is a two-part original movie called Sister Swap, which will begin on December 5 with Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday followed by Sister Swap: A Christmas in the City on December 12. In the second Sister Swap movie, viewers will be treated to Kelly’s incredible voice as part of the soundtrack.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

323K+
Followers
33K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy