Sharon Osbourne Posts ‘Nostalgic’ Throwback of Ozzy Performing with Kids

Music icon Sharon Osbourne shared a cute photo of her rockstar husband Ozzy performing onstage with their children to her Twitter.

Simply captioned “nostalgic,” the picture shows the three Osbourne children, Jack, Kelly, and Aimee, onstage with their father. Jack appears to be plugging his ears while sitting on his father’s shoulders. Aimee and Kelly are clapping their hands in their Sunday best dresses while their father performs.

Unsurprisingly, Sharon frequently shares throwbacks of her famous family on her social media. For Thanksgiving, she posted a particularly humorous photo set. In the first, the family is laughing. However, in the second, one of the girls is crying, and the rest of the photo is accordingly chaotic. She captioned the photo “thankful for both versions.”

The mother of three is quick to poke fun at her famous family, but she also shares sentimental posts from time to time. In particular, she is quick to share in life’s milestones.

Sharon Osbourne’s Birthday Messages

For example, Sharon takes birthdays as the prime opportunity to post fun throwbacks of her whole family. On Nov. 8, she shared an adorable photo of a young Jack Osbourne with his father Ozzy. The “proud” mother referred to her son as her “rock.”

More recently, she posted a video tribute for her husband’s birthday. In the video, she discussed the “pain and sorrow” as well as the joy of their life together.

“Ozzy, can you believe we first met 52 years ago?” Sharon said. “You were just 21, a beautiful young man. You are truly the love of my life. We are one, always will be. Happy birthday, my husband.”

Additionally, Sharon called Ozzy her “soul and life.” Though they worked hard both professionally and personally, they succeeded together.

“What a fantastic life we have lived so far,” she continued. “The best thing is there’s more to come. Every day is an adventure. Every day I love you more and respect you more. My soulmate, my life, and my friend. Here’s to our next adventure.”

Interestingly, the love story shared by Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne is being adapted into a feature film.

Osbourne Romance Becomes Subject of New Film

Produced by Polygram entertainment, the film is said to be a biopic covering the entire span of the Osbourne’s relationship. It will be written by Oscar nominee Lee Hall, and Sharon will be producing along with children Jack and Aimee.

“Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together,” said Sharon at the announcement of the film. “We’re thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen.”

As of yet, the film has not received a release window.