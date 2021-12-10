‘Gold Rush’: Fred Sends His Son To Tony To Adjust His Attitude in New Preview

If we each only had Gold Rush star Tony Beets to straighten out our children’s attitudes, life would be easier for us all. The King of the Klondikes isn’t here to mess around, and fellow Gold Rush star Fred Lewis knows it. It may not have been his own son, but Hurt sent his son-in-law to work with Beets to try to talk some sense into him.

In a clip from tonight’s episode, Lewis drives his son-in-law, Christopher, to drop him off for a few days. As Fred says, it’s free labor for Beets, and in return maybe the veteran gold miner can set Christopher straight.

“I know this may come as a little bit of a surprise. And it may be a little overwhelming,” Fred says to Christopher as he drops him off with Tony.

Supposedly, Christopher has had a poor attitude while working with his father-in-law on his crew’s dig site. He’s even gone as far as antagonizing Lewis’ crew in recent history, and the Army veteran wants to nip it in the bud immediately. So Lewis took him to one of the toughest, no-nonsense miners around in Tony Beets to get him back in line.

“So what you’re trying to do is pawn your problems off to me,” Beets said to his fellow Gold Rush star as his crew laughed.

“I want you to make it clear to him that he doesn’t know everything. He’ll be free labor for a few days,” Lewis says to Beets before the longtime miner agrees to the task.

“I don’t know if he wants it, but I do,” Lewis added.

You’ll have to tune in tonight to Discovery or Discovery Plus at 8 p.m. to see if Beets is able to help Lewis with his problem.

‘Gold Rush’ Star Opens Up on Raising His Kids in Front of the Camera

A couple years back, Tony Beets and his wife, Minnie, had a joint interview with Monsters & Critics. They shared about their life growing up in the Netherlands. The reality TV stars also talked about their transition west to mine the Yukon territory.

Additionally, they also opened up about their kids working in the family mining business and raising them in front of Gold Rush cameras. Minnie and Tony Beets both agreed though that not much has changed since their kids got into the family business.

“Actually… the kids have always worked with us and that hasn’t changed. I mean it’s the business but as far as…” Minnie said before Tony chimed in.

“…And basically they’re like how Minnie says, they’ve always worked with us. And as long as they keep playing well…” the Gold Rush star added.

However, the couple does admit that one thing has changed because of the hit gold mining show – their anonymity. Fans often recognize the famous pair when they’re out and about. Yet they both also agreed that their experiences around fans of the show are overwhelmingly positive.

“Yes…you know that comes with it. And that way you get to meet a lot of nice people. Really,” Tony Beets added.