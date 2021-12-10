ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Gold Rush’: Fred Sends His Son To Tony To Adjust His Attitude in New Preview

By Chris Haney
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d2Vrf_0dJfI2Nb00

If we each only had Gold Rush star Tony Beets to straighten out our children’s attitudes, life would be easier for us all. The King of the Klondikes isn’t here to mess around, and fellow Gold Rush star Fred Lewis knows it. It may not have been his own son, but Hurt sent his son-in-law to work with Beets to try to talk some sense into him.

In a clip from tonight’s episode, Lewis drives his son-in-law, Christopher, to drop him off for a few days. As Fred says, it’s free labor for Beets, and in return maybe the veteran gold miner can set Christopher straight.

“I know this may come as a little bit of a surprise. And it may be a little overwhelming,” Fred says to Christopher as he drops him off with Tony.

Supposedly, Christopher has had a poor attitude while working with his father-in-law on his crew’s dig site. He’s even gone as far as antagonizing Lewis’ crew in recent history, and the Army veteran wants to nip it in the bud immediately. So Lewis took him to one of the toughest, no-nonsense miners around in Tony Beets to get him back in line.

“So what you’re trying to do is pawn your problems off to me,” Beets said to his fellow Gold Rush star as his crew laughed.

“I want you to make it clear to him that he doesn’t know everything. He’ll be free labor for a few days,” Lewis says to Beets before the longtime miner agrees to the task.

“I don’t know if he wants it, but I do,” Lewis added.

You’ll have to tune in tonight to Discovery or Discovery Plus at 8 p.m. to see if Beets is able to help Lewis with his problem.

‘Gold Rush’ Star Opens Up on Raising His Kids in Front of the Camera

A couple years back, Tony Beets and his wife, Minnie, had a joint interview with Monsters & Critics. They shared about their life growing up in the Netherlands. The reality TV stars also talked about their transition west to mine the Yukon territory.

Additionally, they also opened up about their kids working in the family mining business and raising them in front of Gold Rush cameras. Minnie and Tony Beets both agreed though that not much has changed since their kids got into the family business.

“Actually… the kids have always worked with us and that hasn’t changed. I mean it’s the business but as far as…” Minnie said before Tony chimed in.

“…And basically they’re like how Minnie says, they’ve always worked with us. And as long as they keep playing well…” the Gold Rush star added.

However, the couple does admit that one thing has changed because of the hit gold mining show – their anonymity. Fans often recognize the famous pair when they’re out and about. Yet they both also agreed that their experiences around fans of the show are overwhelmingly positive.

“Yes…you know that comes with it. And that way you get to meet a lot of nice people. Really,” Tony Beets added.

Comments / 4

Related
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: Parker Schnabel Has Major Regrets Over Deal He Made with Tony Beets

Earlier tonight on Gold Rush, mining prodigy Parker Schnabel revealed some major regrets he has due to his deal he made with “King of the Klondikes” Tony Beets. During a clip from Season 12, Episode 9, Schnabel speaks about one of his largest financial risks ever. The 26-year-old mining boss paid two and a half million to dig Mud Mountain. He’s banking on the fact that the area will produce eight thousand ounces of gold for his crew.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Fred Lewis Has First Official Gold Weigh

One of the most nerve-wracking parts of being a Gold Rush star is the gold weigh. The team gathers inside around a tiny scale in hopes that the metal they’ve collected is enough to pay off their bills and supply their paychecks. A lot of times, the mine bosses are pleasantly surprised with the amount that shows up on the scale, but other times, they’re left with a sinking feeling of disappointment, and all of that work that the team put in all season long was for close to nothing.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Lewis
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Parker Schnabel Hopes His Big Gamble Pays Off With $2 Million on the Line

“We have a plan, and right now, we’re gonna stick to it,” said Gold Rush star Parker Schnabel. Ahead of tonight’s new episode, the show dropped a teaser that has fans worried about the success of Schnabel’s new operation. This season, the star is risking $2 million at Mud Mountain in hopes that he can reach his goal of 8,000 ounces of gold. It’s been a tough season full of unforeseen mistakes and obstacles, but as always, Schnabel is confident his team will end the season in the green.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

Exclusive ‘Gold Rush’ Preview: Beets Down Millions, Eighty Pup Cut Needs To Come Through

Eighty Pup or bust! On the Friday edition of Gold Rush, Tony Beets, aka the Dutchman, has a situation that is not a laughing matter as he is down millions of dollars. Tony has a new granddaughter, and they say babies bring good luck, but the hits keep coming for the colorful Tony Beets, whose entire family is in on the business at this point, and he needs a reversal of fortune fast.
TV SHOWS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gold Rush#Gold Mining#Goldrush#Discoveryplus
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Welcome a New Member to Their Family

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s household just got a little bigger. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and her husband have officially welcomed a new member to their family, as captured in a recent post on Instagram. On November 25, Todd took to Instagram to introduce his family’s adorable...
PETS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Drops New Swimsuit Pic From ‘Restoring’ Beach Trip

Most fans know that Danielle Colby works with Mike Wolfe on American Pickers. She also helps him run his Antique Archaeology stores. The show and flagship store are based in Iowa. So, Dani has a massive commute to work. Currently, she lives in Puerto Rico. So, she has to make a huge trip just to go to work. However, she doesn’t always stay in one place. In fact, Dani’s work on the show often keeps her on the road. As a result, when she gets some time off, she’s exhausted and needs to find ways to restore herself mentally.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Celebrities
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Returning to Show for First Time in Over Five Years

After 12 seasons on CBS, it makes sense that “Blue Bloods” has seen a host of cast members come and go. However, now, one of the hit show’s upcoming brand new episodes promises the return of one long-missing character. Outsiders will be excited to know that former “Blue Bloods” star, Alex Kingston, is returning to the set. After missing for more than five years, she plans to return in the season 12 episode, “Firewall.”
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Shares New Tattoo Honoring Late Son Zen 4 Days After His Death — Photo

Nick Cannon is paying tribute to his late son, Zen, with some special ink after the 5-month-old’s tragic death from brain cancer. Nick Cannon is honoring his late son, Zen, in a touching way. The actor, 41, shared on his eponymous daytime talk show on Friday that he got a tattoo of the 5-month-old who died on Dec. 5 from brain cancer to pay tribute. “This is a week where I’ve seen so much love. More love than I’ve probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all,” he told the audience before sharing a photo of the tattoo during the show’s “Pic of the Day” segment.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

323K+
Followers
33K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy