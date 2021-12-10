Fly Around The Turns At 40 MPH On The Fastest Go-Kart Track In Delaware

Delaware gets a bad reputation as a boring state, but if you know where to look, you can find some thrilling things to do. One of the fastest go-kart tracks in the region, Xtreme Zone, will make you feel like a Grand Prix driver as you whip around the turns at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour. Are you brave enough to hit the gas on this go-kart track in Delaware?

Xtreme Zone offers some of the fastest go-karts you'll ever get to ride! This hidden gem amusement park is also home to axe throwing, so you can enjoy a high-adrenaline day of fun.

Since their track is indoors, weather won't ruin your time! Even in the dead of winter, you can turn up the heat by stepping on the gas.

Xtreme Zone keeps a fleet of high tech and well maintained go-karts that are ready to go as soon as you step in and buckle up.

Race your friends at top speeds as you whip around the turns at 40 miles per hour! That might be faster than you drive on your way to get here!

You'll have the time of your life zooming around, racing friends, and forming alliances just like you're on a formula one team.

Get ready to have a great evening at top speeds at this hidden gem go-kart track in northern Delaware. You'll feel the wind in your hair for days after you step out of the car!

For more information, check out the Xtreme Zone website, here. This go-kart track in Delaware is fun for kids and adults alike, and it’s a great place to throw a birthday party, get-together, or corporate event, too.

