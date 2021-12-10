ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Brutal Way Michael B. Jordan Convinced His Marine Dad He Could Act For A Living

By Ron Dicker
HuffingtonPost
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael B. Jordan told Stephen Colbert on Thursday that convincing his mom he wanted to pursue acting was easy, since she’s an artist. It was his practical father, who served in the Marines, that he had to win over. (Watch the video below.)...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
E! News

Michael B. Jordan Shares Look Inside His Private Romance With Lori Harvey on Their First Anniversary

Watch: Lori Harvey Calls Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan the "Love of Her Life" Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrated their first anniversary on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and took to Instagram Stories to give fans a look inside their private romance. "Happy Anniversary," the 34-year-old actor wrote alongside a few photos of the couple, including one of the 24-year-old model kissing him on the cheek and another of the pair cuddling close. "It's been a year crazy!!"
RELATIONSHIPS
weisradio.com

“It’s the moment I’ve waited for my entire life”: Michael B. Jordan takes the reins of his career, and ‘Creed III’

(NOTE LANGUAGE) In Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan‘s battle-scarred alter-ego Erik Stevens/Killmonger famously faces off with Chadwick Boseman‘s T’Challa, saying, “I’ve lived my entire life, waiting for this moment!” In real life, Jordan is saying the same thing, in a feature piece with The Hollywood Reporter. The actor, producer and...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

MCU Star Winston Duke Reportedly Cast as the New Black Panther

The untimely death of Chadwick Boseman has left a massive void in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but as the old saying goes, the show must go on and Marvel Studios is determined to pay tribute to the late actor in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, a project he was set to headline prior to the pandemic and his tragic passing. There have been plenty of rumors circulating all over the web that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will introduce us to the next Wakandan Avenger but as it stands, nothing has been officially announced yet.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Try Not to Cry as Michael B. Jordan Gushes About Lori Harvey: "I Finally Found What Love Was"

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have done quite a good job at keeping details around their relationship under wraps (aside from a few occasional Instagram flicks). The power couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, and after reaching such a huge milestone, Michael is now opening up about how he's gotten so comfortable with their relationship being in the public eye — and how it has prepared him for his upcoming romance film, A Journal For Jordan.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Stephen Colbert
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Cuddle Up In PDA Photos In Honor Of 1 Year Anniversary

On Nov. 16, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrated one year of dating, and the actor honored his love with a series of sweet photos on Instagram. Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have made it over the one year hump! The lovebirds have officially been dating for a year as of Nov. 16, and they commemorated the occasion on Instagram. Michael took to his IG story to share a series of photos with Lori, and he wrote, “Happy Anniversary. It’s been a year, crazy!!” In the first photo, Lori is kissing Michael on the cheek, and in the second, she’s resting her head on his shoulder with her eyes closed. Another shot shows the two making silly faces to the camera, while a fourth reveals them snuggling in bed with his head on her chest.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Doritos
uticaphoenix.net

‘Y’all Not Finna Try Unc’: Fans Come to Denzel Washington’s

Denzel Washington has starred in at least 60 movies since his career took off in the late ’70s and has worked with countless talented people in Hollywood, — some old and some relatively new to the industry — positioning himself as an inspiration to many. However, when asked if he knew who actor Damson Idris was, the star admitted he was unfamiliar with the name.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

The Internet Is Debating Whether Denzel Washington Or Will Smith Are Better Actors, And It’s Not Even Close

We’re lucky enough to be alive at the same time as two of the best actors ever. The Little Things’ Denzel Washington and King Richard star Will Smith have both given us so many unforgettable performances that it’s hard to know where to begin when you talk about either of their careers. In that way, it might seem a little unfair to compare them -- but compare them, the Internet will. A recent debate over who is the better actor recently unfolded on Twitter, and according to fans there, it’s not even really a debate.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Denzel Washington, Michael B. Jordan, and Chante Adams Attend NYC Red Carpet Premiere for ‘A Journal For Jordan’

A Journal For Jordan is a new holiday film starring Michael B. Jordan alongside Chante Adams. The movie was directed by Denzel Washington and it’s based on a true story. “First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family,” as per the synopsis.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy