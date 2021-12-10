The Brutal Way Michael B. Jordan Convinced His Marine Dad He Could Act For A Living

On Nov. 16, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrated one year of dating, and the actor honored his love with a series of sweet photos on Instagram. Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have made it over the one year hump! The lovebirds have officially been dating for a year as of Nov. 16, and they commemorated the occasion on Instagram. Michael took to his IG story to share a series of photos with Lori, and he wrote, “Happy Anniversary. It’s been a year, crazy!!” In the first photo, Lori is kissing Michael on the cheek, and in the second, she’s resting her head on his shoulder with her eyes closed. Another shot shows the two making silly faces to the camera, while a fourth reveals them snuggling in bed with his head on her chest.

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO