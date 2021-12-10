ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tobin Apologizes For Doubting Erik Spoelstra

By Tobin Leroy
790 The Ticket
790 The Ticket
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30kH7J_0dJfGakq00

The Miami Heat were fresh off a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night with no Jimmy Butler for the second half and no Bam Adebayo, out with surgery but head coach Erik Spoelstra stuck to his mantra "we have enough"...with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks coming to town, undefeated when Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton play, I doubted the Heat had enough. I am a bum for not believing Erik Spoelstra...this segment is my apology.

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Erik Spoelstra calls Victor Oladipo being on Heat trip an ‘emotional and mental boost’

Victor Oladipo took a step forward Monday by taking a step on the court in an opposing arena for the first time since March 11 of last season. But Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra warned not to read too much into Oladipo working at the morning shootaround at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ahead of Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the road for the first time this season, ...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra blasts league over ‘contradicting’ COVID-19 protocols

The Miami Heat are now set to be without forward Caleb Martin for what appears to be an extended period after the 26-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. Martin has been placed under the league’s health and safety protocols despite reportedly being asymptomatic. This has prompted quite a reaction from Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra who had a few things to say about the NBA’s protocols.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Khris Middleton
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

Ben Simmons might not be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for much longer. According to reports, the 76ers are progressing on trade talks for the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. While no trade is reportedly close, there’s reportedly been some serious progress compared to where things were at earlier this season.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Isaiah Thomas News

Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly on the comeback trail. Thomas, 32, has not played in the NBA this season, but he remains very interested in making a return to the league. The former Boston Celtics star, whose career hasn’t been the same since his injury in...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Heat#The Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Grizzlies Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Memphis

The Philadelphia 76ers still face a need to trade NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. In other words, what else is knew?. It should come as no surprise that this will be one of the biggest storylines of the offseason that has carried well beyond the quarter-mark of the regular season. The 76ers will have to move the point guard at some point. In this deal, the Memphis Grizzlies could be one of the surprise teams interested.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Lakers Are Reportedly Eyeing Significant NBA Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest trades of the NBA’s offseason, acquiring star point guard Russell Westbrook, and another notable move is being considered. According to reports, the Lakers are showing interest in disgruntled Indiana Pacers star big man Myles Turner. Indiana is reportedly considering a...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Dwyane Wade Reacts To LeBron James’ Recent Form: “I Can’t Wait To Lie To My Grandkids And Tell Them I Played With This Guy... Because He Will Still Be Playing.”

Despite seeing it on a regular basis, it is hard to comprehend the extent of LeBron James' longevity. The 4-time NBA champion has been in the league for almost 20 years now and has played at the highest level possible in each of those years. James has been a perennial MVP contender and been a superstar throughout this time.
NBA
790 The Ticket

790 The Ticket

Miami, FL
506
Followers
1K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Miami, including the Heats, Dolphins, Marlins and more

 https://www.audacy.com/theticketmiami

Comments / 0

Community Policy