Tobin Apologizes For Doubting Erik Spoelstra
The Miami Heat were fresh off a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night with no Jimmy Butler for the second half and no Bam Adebayo, out with surgery but head coach Erik Spoelstra stuck to his mantra "we have enough"...with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks coming to town, undefeated when Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton play, I doubted the Heat had enough. I am a bum for not believing Erik Spoelstra...this segment is my apology.
Comments / 0