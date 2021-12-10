ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith dies at 78

By Nouran Salahieh
 4 days ago

( KTLA ) – Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith died from natural causes on Friday. He was 78.

“With infinite love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” his family said in a statement to Rolling Stone . “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”

‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant Skilyr Hicks dead at 23

Nesmith’s final performance took place less than a month ago, when he and fellow Monkees member Micky Dolenz wrapped a farewell tour at L.A.’s Greek Theatre Nov. 14, Variety reported.

Dolenz paid tribute to Nesmith on Friday, calling his bandmate “Nez” a “dear friend and partner.”

Nesmith became a member of the Monkees in 1965, and starred with Davy Jones, Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork on their eponymous TV series between 1966 and 1968. He later continued his career with the country-rock group First National Band and also as a solo artist. He also executive-produced a number of films through the ’80s, including “Repo Man” and “Tapeheads.”

Nesmith’s death follows that of fellow Monkees members Davy Jones , who died in 2012, and Peter Tork , who passed in 2019.

